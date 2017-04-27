News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free May 13 Tarrant County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp
The keynote address will be given by Tamiko Bailey. She is an Airforce Veteran who is the successful Founder and CEO of Bailey's Premier Services. She will discuss "How I Started My Business and Lessons Learned in the Process." Ms. Bailey will be followed by Cle Royal, a US Navy Veteran and staff member of the Tarrant County SBDC. Cle will discuss "How SBDCs Can Help Grow Your Business." Another speaker is Tasha Polk, AKA "The Marketing Lady," a patriot who will discuss "Building Your Marketing Toolkit Including Social Media Marketing."
The afternoon speakers will begin with a representative of Frost Bank. PeopleFund representative Mari Montoya, a patriot is an expert in small business lending and will discuss a veteran-centric small business loan program. Mari will be followed by Patrick Alcorn, a West Point graduate and Director of the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC). Patrick will speak on the VBOC and SBA resources for financing your business. The final speaker will be Jim Reid, Army Airborne Veteran. He will provide attendees with a Veteran's Resource Guide that will guide attendees on additional next steps.
The event is open to other veterans, active duty military, and spouses. Seating is limited to 75 participants. Interested veterans can register for this event by going to: https://tarrantcountyveteransentrepreneurshipbootcamp.eve...
Contact
Jim Reid
214-773-4663
jr@momentumtexas.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse