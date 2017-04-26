News By Tag
Finally a Meal Plan that Works
This talk will show participants why traditional meal plans don't work and the simple steps you can take to transform your body with an effective meal plan.
The reason I'm conducting these talks is so people can have a trusted resource for their fitness and health questions. Unfortunately there is a lot of confusing information out there and it's hard to know who to trust. The talks I'll be conducting are based on my upcoming book, Lose Weight and Feel Great. These talks will give attendees the right strategies to improve their health and life.
Below are 3 of the topics that Billy Hofacker can present on to your organization or at his facility. Each of these are presented in 30 minute "Lunch and Learn" style format.
• Harness the Power of Small Changes to Transform Your Health – Rather than a complete overhaul, small changes over time are what lead to massive success. In this presentation, Billy will show you how to harness the power of small changes.
• Finally! A Meal Plan That Helps You Lose Weight and Feel Great – Tired of hopping from one diet to the next and not seeing lasting results? In this presentation, Billy explains why most diet plans fail and how to create lasting results through an effective nutrition program that's simple to follow..
• 5 Tools to Pump You Up –The tools of fitness are the tools of life. It takes motivation, discipline, and confidence to live a more full and enriched life. In this presentation, Billy shows how to use some key philosophies from the coaching and fitness arena and how you can apply both to achieve business and personal success.
Billy Hofacker has worked with hundreds of clients helping them get fit, tone up, and feel better about themselves. A 20 year veteran of the fitness industry, Billy owns and operates Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center, which has locations in Farmingdale and Babylon, NY. For more information or to register for a talk, call (631) 225-7831 or visit our website at http://www.lifitnessbootcamp.com.
The next 2 talks at Billy's Farmingdale location are scheduled for May 6th and May 27th at 11AM.
Contact
Billy Hofacker
Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center
***@lifitnessbootcamp.com
