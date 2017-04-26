News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Xitron Develops Interface for Popular Fujifilm CTP Engines
Replaces HVD SCSI card for use on 64-bit operating systems with XMF workflow
"This is an important development for XMF users driving Luxel platesetters,"
The interface is easily integrated into XMF and Gateway software distributed by Fujifilm and their dealers worldwide. Driver installation and configuration takes only a few minutes and the B1 platesetters are able to output full size plates with no delay in rated throughput. Several Fujifilm offices participated in the field testing prior to release.
Supporting the Vx9600, V9600, Vx6000, V-8, Luxel News, and FFEI Alinte engines, Xitron has now completed support for virtually every Fujifilm platesetter model in use today. "The Luxel family of engines were the last Fujifilm CTP devices in our development plan as our other USB interfaces support the majority of the product line,' said Crews. "I'm extremely proud of our engineering team's efforts to get this project completed, and grateful for Fujifilm's participation in the testing."
Driving CTP devices from Agfa, ECRM, Creo, Kodak, Presstek, Heidelberg, Fujifilm, and Screen, Xitron helps customers who want to maximize their investments by extending the life of their prepress systems. More information is available at www.xitron.com.
-30-
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems and FFEI, Xitron engineers continue to develop software for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, high-speed inkjet presses and digital presses. With shipments of nearly 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent provider in the market. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Note to Editors:
If you need photos to accompany this release contact Bret Farrah at Xitron, 734-794-1334.
To update contact information or request removal from our editorial mailing list, send an email to bfarrah@xitron.com.
Contact
Bret Farrah
***@xitron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse