 
News By Tag
* Fujifilm Vx
* Fujifilm V-8
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Xitron Develops Interface for Popular Fujifilm CTP Engines

Replaces HVD SCSI card for use on 64-bit operating systems with XMF workflow
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fujifilm Vx
Fujifilm V-8

Industry:
Software

Location:
Ann Arbor - Michigan - US

Subject:
Products

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Xitron, the leading independent developer of RIP and workflow products for commercial, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing has completed field testing of a new USB-SCSI interface designed for Fujifilm CTP engines. The interface is available for immediate shipment worldwide.

"This is an important development for XMF users driving Luxel platesetters," said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. "We know that many have been restricted from moving up to Windows 7 and Windows 10 64-bit environments due to SCSI driver issues. Past solutions were workable, but were not able to drive the platesetters at full-rated speed, which seemed like a step backward."

The interface is easily integrated into XMF and Gateway software distributed by Fujifilm and their dealers worldwide. Driver installation and configuration takes only a few minutes and the B1 platesetters are able to output full size plates with no delay in rated throughput. Several Fujifilm offices participated in the field testing prior to release.

Supporting the Vx9600, V9600, Vx6000, V-8, Luxel News, and FFEI Alinte engines, Xitron has now completed support for virtually every Fujifilm platesetter model in use today. "The Luxel family of engines were the last Fujifilm CTP devices in our development plan as our other USB interfaces support the majority of the product line,' said Crews. "I'm extremely proud of our engineering team's efforts to get this project completed, and grateful for Fujifilm's participation in the testing."

Driving CTP devices from Agfa, ECRM, Creo, Kodak, Presstek, Heidelberg, Fujifilm, and Screen, Xitron helps customers who want to maximize their investments by extending the life of their prepress systems. More information is available at www.xitron.com.

-30-

About Xitron

Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems and FFEI, Xitron engineers continue to develop software for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, high-speed inkjet presses and digital presses. With shipments of nearly 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent provider in the market.  For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.

Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Note to Editors:

If you need photos to accompany this release contact Bret Farrah at Xitron, 734-794-1334.

To update contact information or request removal from our editorial mailing list, send an email to bfarrah@xitron.com.

Contact
Bret Farrah
***@xitron.com
End
Source:
Email:***@xitron.com Email Verified
Tags:Fujifilm Vx, Fujifilm V-8
Industry:Software
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Xitron PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share