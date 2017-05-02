Metro Detroit Tattoo Studio Miraculously Cures Migraine Headaches With Specialty Ear Piercing

Elite Ink Tattoo Studios Has Proven That the "Daith" Piercing Offers Substantial Relief For Migraine Headache Sufferers

-- Most piercings are worn for decorative purposes. The "daith" piercing has a dual purpose as it has been proven to also reduce & eliminate migraine headaches in clients. Elite Ink contacted several of its clients recently and found that most all experienced migraine relief after having the daith piercing performed.A daith piercing is an ear piercing that passes through the ear's innermost cartilage fold, the crus of the helix. In most areas this piercing is pronounced "day-th" although the proper pronunciation is "doth" (rhymes with "moth").Amber Blake, Patient Care Associate at McLaren Macomb said "After 20 plus years of pain my Neurologist finally gave up and said I have tried everything and there is nothing left. It felt very defeating. I found out about the daith and the favorable results gained at Elite Ink. I went in and had the piercing done. From the very moment of insertion I felt immediate relief. This is a whole new, Happy me!"Maddy Lyon, Local Business Owner said, "I had migraines for 4 plus years and medicines did not help. I would have 3-4 migraines a week. I would miss school, church, work, and felt so depressed. Immediately after I had the daith piercing by John Motyka the headaches went away immediately.Lynn Arrington had severe migraines for years. After having the daith piercing from Elite Ink it went away immediately. Her two daughters also suffered tremendously as it was determined to be hereditary. Recently both had the piercing performed at Elite Ink with fantastic results.The theory that daith piercings help ease migraines is based on the idea that it is the same pressure point as that targeted by acupuncturists to relieve chronic headaches Acupuncture, a therapy which began in China more than 2,000 years ago, involves placing fine needles at specific pressure points on the body's surface. The needles are then manipulated by a acupuncturist, either manually or electrically. It causes the blood vessels around the needle to open up and become wider, allowing for an increase in blood flow to the tissues in the immediate area. A report published in 2012 in the Archives of Internal Medicine analysed nearly 18,000 patients and doctors from eight universities and hospitals in the UK, US and Germany. The results showed in conditions including chronic headache, acupuncture was twice as effective as the drugs and exercise recommended by most doctors.The Migraine Relief Center recognizes the link between 'daith' piercings and easing migraine symptoms.'The principle is that the piercing mimics acupuncture by hitting a pressure point, which relieves the pressure in the patient's head,' a blog on the website states. By having it done on the same side as most migraines occur, it's thought to help reduce the incidence of migraines in the area.If you already enjoy piercings and are experiencing migraines than a Daith piercing may be in store for you. Seek out a reputable company such as Elite Ink Tattoo Studios in Center Line, Dearborn Heights, Chesterfield, or Warren. Elite Ink has been voted the best state of the art studios because of their proven methods and professional service. They are certainly one of the best around to make the daith piercing a comfortable and successful experience.