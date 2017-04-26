 
News By Tag
* Insomnia Palm Beach Gardens
* Addiction Palm Beach Gardens
* Family Therapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palm Beach Gardens
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Dr. Jay R. Goldman Treats Those Suffering From Addiction

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Few things in life will drag you down like missing out on proper sleep. And, when this builds over multiple days, weeks, and even months, all of life's little problems can seem like major mountains to climb. Fortunately, those suffering from insomnia, chronic pain, nightmares, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and other sleep related issues do have hope. Dr. Jay R. Goldman has treatment options that can help you get back on the path to restorative sleep.

Patients come to Dr. Jay R. Goldman with a variety of problems, including addiction. Addiction comes in many forms and severities, and can put a major strain on a family. Dr. Jay R. Goldman uses his experience as an outside consultant in six drug & alcohol rehab centers in South Florida to help get you results. At his office, you will be able to work with a licensed Certified Addictions Professional (CAP), as well as Dr. Goldman.

The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
End
Source:Dr. Jay R. Goldman
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Insomnia Palm Beach Gardens, Addiction Palm Beach Gardens, Family Therapy
Industry:Health
Location:Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share