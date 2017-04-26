News By Tag
Dr. Jay R. Goldman Treats Those Suffering From Addiction
Patients come to Dr. Jay R. Goldman with a variety of problems, including addiction. Addiction comes in many forms and severities, and can put a major strain on a family. Dr. Jay R. Goldman uses his experience as an outside consultant in six drug & alcohol rehab centers in South Florida to help get you results. At his office, you will be able to work with a licensed Certified Addictions Professional (CAP), as well as Dr. Goldman.
The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
