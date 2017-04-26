 
Solar FlexRack Selected for SunShare Community Solar Project Pipeline in Minnesota

 
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and innovative leader in solar tracker, racking and services solutions, announced today that its G3P fixed tilt racking has been selected for a pipeline of 9 community solar projects totaling approximately 50 megawatts under development by SunShare, one of the largest community solar developers in the United States. The Solar FlexRack pre-assembled racking system was selected for its speed and ease of installation significantly reducing labor time and overall solar project costs. Two of the community solar projects, WakeSun (4.04 MW) and BentonSun (6.9 MW) are installed, fully subscribed and generating clean solar energy for the local communities. The BentonSun Community Solar Garden is owned by Benton Sun, LLC and the WakeSun Community Solar Garden, is owned by WakeSun LLC, and managed by Real Capital Solutions, an investment firm based out of Colorado.  Real Capital Solutions is a nationally-focused investor of work-out and value-add properties. The community solar garden is administered by SunShare Management, LLC.

Community solar is an inclusive new solar energy model offering energy consumers the opportunity to contribute to the generation of clean solar electricity without installing any equipment on their property. Benefits of these types of solar projects are not only supporting clean energy and reducing electricity bills, but supporting the local business economy and employment, along with contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment. The solar gardens are developed by SunShare, a national leader in community solar development.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with SunShare, an organization committed to a higher standard of quality in the community solar projects they construct," said Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack.

Solar Flex's racking products and project services are a perfect match for community solar. Learn more about how Solar FlexRack's racking solutions accelerate the install time and protect solar gardens customers' investments. (http://solarflexrack.com/secrets/safeguarding-your-solar-...)

About Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker solutions in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SolarFlexRack), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarFlexRack/?fref=ts) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-flexrack).

About SunShare

SunShare is one of the nation's first and largest community solar companies. In 2011, SunShare helped redefine how people access solar energy by installing panels in nearby fields rather than on rooftops. Subscribers commit to a portion of the energy produced by the solar gardens, which in turn supplements their utility provider's grid with clean, renewable energy. The utility company continues to deliver power to SunShare subscribers. As a result, everyone from homeowners to renters can make smart but simple decisions about their energy, while lowering their electricity bill and creating a healthier environment for the community. Learn more at mysunshare.com. (https://www.mysunshare.com/)

Maureen McHale
***@hiremaureen.com
