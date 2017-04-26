News By Tag
South Street Spring Festival Returns Saturday, May 6th With 30+ Bands
Enjoy 35+ Restaurants, 125+ Vendors, Philly Taco Contest, Maifest, Rocky Horror Time Warp, And Much More This Saturday At SpringFest
Festivities will include Philadelphia's largest location for National Comic Book Day (at the 3rd Annual Atomic-Con). On the 700 block, Brauhaus Schmitz will hoist the city's largest maypole for the 5th Annual German Maifest. Jim's Steaks and Lorenzo & Sons Pizza will again present the Philly Taco eating challenge. The South Street Sideshow Stage will feature the strange, unusual and unexpected. The grand finale (and new for 2017) is the gigantic Time Warp Dance performed in front of the Theatre of the Living Arts at 4th & South. As the lights of the festival go down, the party moves to the TLA where Transylvanian Nipple Productions will stage their live stage show with the Rocky Horror Picture Show. It's just a jump to the left - and then a step to the right. Philadelphia here we go…as they say, "only on South Street!"
South Street Spring Festival is free and open to the public. For updated line-ups and information, visit southstreet.com and South Street Headhouse District on Facebook.
The complete itinerary for the day and evening is as follows:
• Festival starts and tents open, 11:00a
• Masskrugstemmen, a liter lift competition, 1:30pm
• Live music and ceremonial tapping of first keg, 2:00pm
• Maitanz, official Maypole dance, 2:45pm
• Holzhacker, German wood-chopping contest, 3:45pm
• Schuhplattler, traditional German folk dance, 4:45pm
• Conclusion of festival, including last call, 7:00pm
** FOOD AND DRINK
Spring Festival will close South Street to traffic and transform this historic business district into one of the city's largest block parties. Enjoy al fresco dining and sips from 35+ restaurants, bars, vendors and food trucks. Look for everything from free samples, to special one-off dishes, to signature favorites, to specially priced grab-and-go. Pricing will vary by vendor and ranges from free samples to pay-as-you-go.
Restaurants and bars serving in the street:
• Bahn Mi & Bottles (new in 2017)
• Bistro Romano
• Brauhaus Schmitz
• Bridget Foy's
• Bubble Time Tea & Waffles
• Cavanaugh's Headhouse
• Copabanana
• Fat Tuesday's
• His & Hers
• Hurricane Alley
• Jim's Steaks South Street
• Khmer Sweet Basil (new in 2017)
• Lovash
• Malbec (new in 2017)
• Milkboy
• Nomad Pizza (new in 2017)
• Paddy Whacks
• Primo Hoagies
• Queen Village Market
• Rita's Water Ice
• Spice End (new in 2017)
• The Twisted Tail
• Whetsone
• Woodrow's Sandwich Shop
• Woolly Mammoth
Cafe seating and outdoor service:
• Ishkabibbles
• Jon's Bar & Grill
• Las Bugambilias
• Little Negril Jamaican
• Pietro's Pizza
• Pizzeria Stella
• South Street Souvlaki
Food trucks:
• Basset's Ice Cream
• Cow & the Curd
• Dr Wutzit's Wonder Balls (new in 2017)
• Gus' Hot Dogs
• Lil' Pop Shop
• Mobile Mardi Gras (new in 2017)
• Mom Pops
• Revolution Taco (new in 2017) (this is a brand new truck launched this spring)
• Say Cheese.
Specialty Food Vendors
• Bacon Jams
• Jerky Hut
• Passasnate's
• Philly Sweet Tooth
• Unbreakable Dames
** MUSIC
This year's South Street Spring Festival will keep the crowd dancing in the street from start to stop. Three main stages (at 2nd, 5th, and 8th Streets) as well as numerous street performance locations along the festival will showcase many of the region's rising stars. The street will reverberate with tunes ranging from New Orleans jazz, funk and soul, country, jam bands, indie rock, and the blues. Curated by DVT Entertainment, this line-up of musical talent features a diverse array of styles offers something for everyone.
Over 30 popular local music acts will perform from 11:00AM to 8:00PM, including:
5th Street - Stage 2
• 11:00am Blue Bond Band (Rock and Roll)
• 12:00pm iLLECTIVE (Funk)
• 1:00pm The Sly Foxes (Funk Rock)
• 2:00pm Wayside Shakeup (Classic Rock)
• 3:00pm Xpresidents (Hip Hop Rock Funk)
• 4:00pm Dr. Beardface and the Spaceman (Punk Rock)
• 5:00pm Flightschool (Rock)
• 6:00pm Aviance (R&B trio)
• 7:00pm The Jawn (Hip Hop Funk Jammers)
2nd Street Stage 2
• 11:10am Walt Lafty (Singer/Songwriter)
• 12:10pm Buster (Jazz & Blues)
• 1:10pm Calla Bere & The Attitude (Acoustic)
• 2:10pm The Quixote Project (Neo-Roots)
• 3:10pm Ivory (World Folk Music)
• 4:10pm Philly Taco contest
• 5:10pm Post War Dream (Progressive Rock)
• 6:10pm Blind Spots (Moxy Party Rock)
• 7:10pm Adam Travis (Soulful Rock)
8th St. Stage - Maifest by Brauhaus Schmitz
• 1:00pm to 6:00pm HeimatKlange
Street Performers
• Adventure Lost
• Baby Diaz
• James Barrett
• T.C. Cole
• David Darmon
• Jessica Graae
• Good Look Sigourney
• Katie McCorry
• Mike Nappi
• Reece Ratliff
• Riverside Odds
