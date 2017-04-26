 
News By Tag
* Trucker Huss
* Employee Benefits
* Tiffany Santos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Trucker Huss Director Tiffany Santos to Participate in ABA JCEB Section Webinar - Employee Benefits

 
 
Tiffany Santos
Tiffany Santos
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Trucker Huss
* Employee Benefits
* Tiffany Santos

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

SAN FRANCISCO - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce that Director, Tiffany Santos, will participate in a webinar hosted by the American Bar Association (ABA) Joint Committee on Employee Benefits (JCEB) discussing war stories in employee benefits plans. The webinar panel session "Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later: How Not to Run an Employee Benefit Plan" will be held May 16, 2017.

Santos will join other experienced practitioners to discuss employee benefit plan problems they have encountered and share lessons learned regarding the correction or prevention of these mishaps.

Santos counsels employers and multiemployer trusts on all aspects of their employee benefit plans, including health and welfare plans, Section 125 cafeteria plans, and qualified retirement plans.She assists clients with compliance matters; administrative and plan design issues; plan, SPD and amendment drafting; IRS submissions; IRS and DOL investigations; and the review and negotiation of service provider agreements, including investment manager agreements. Tiffany frequently makes presentations on health plan matters, including health care reform (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010), HIPAA, COBRA, and cafeteria plans, and on investment-related matters, including ERISA's impact on alternative investments.

More information about the webinar program is available here: https://shop.americanbar.org/ebus/ABAEventsCalendar/Event...

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Source:Trucker Huss, APC
Email:***@sarasource.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SaraSource News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share