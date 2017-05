Trucker Huss Director Tiffany Santos to Participate in ABA JCEB Section Webinar - Employee Benefits

Tiffany Santos

Sara Van Dusen

Sara Van Dusen

-- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce that Director, Tiffany Santos, will participate in a webinar hosted by the American Bar Association (ABA) Joint Committee on Employee Benefits (JCEB) discussing war stories in employee benefits plans. The webinar panel session "Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later: How Not to Run an Employee Benefit Plan" will be held May 16, 2017.Santos will join other experienced practitioners to discuss employee benefit plan problems they have encountered and share lessons learned regarding the correction or prevention of these mishaps.Santos counsels employers and multiemployer trusts on all aspects of their employee benefit plans, including health and welfare plans, Section 125 cafeteria plans, and qualified retirement plans.She assists clients with compliance matters; administrative and plan design issues; plan, SPD and amendment drafting; IRS submissions;IRS and DOL investigations;and the review and negotiation of service provider agreements, including investment manager agreements. Tiffany frequently makes presentations on health plan matters, including health care reform (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010), HIPAA, COBRA, and cafeteria plans, and on investment-related matters, including ERISA's impact on alternative investments.More information about the webinar program is available here: https://shop.americanbar.org/ ebus/ABAEventsCalendar/ Event... Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/