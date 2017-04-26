News By Tag
Trucker Huss Director Tiffany Santos to Participate in ABA JCEB Section Webinar - Employee Benefits
Santos will join other experienced practitioners to discuss employee benefit plan problems they have encountered and share lessons learned regarding the correction or prevention of these mishaps.
Santos counsels employers and multiemployer trusts on all aspects of their employee benefit plans, including health and welfare plans, Section 125 cafeteria plans, and qualified retirement plans.She assists clients with compliance matters; administrative and plan design issues; plan, SPD and amendment drafting; IRS submissions;
More information about the webinar program is available here: https://shop.americanbar.org/
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
