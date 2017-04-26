News By Tag
Conservancy of Southwest Florida's Earth Day Festival draws more than 1,000
"From live animal shows and fossil digs to great music and food, our annual event offers a day of fun for the whole family to enjoy," said Rob Moher, president and CEO of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. "Furthermore, the eco-friendly focus of the day allows us to enjoy more than a day of fun with our community, it also provides an opportunity for us to share the importance of preserving our region's natural resources, celebrating its unique qualities and making efforts to protect it for future generations. This year's event was a great success, and we thoroughly enjoyed celebrating Earth Day with our friends and neighbors."
Presented in partnership with Naples Daily News, Florida Weekly and D'Latinos, Hertz and Whole Foods, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's largest community event of the year featured a variety of vendors and environmental exhibitors showcasing educational and entertaining family activities and experiences for guests to enjoy. Fun for all ages was featured throughout the event, including live music, live animal programs, unique exhibits, a variety of food vendors, a bounce house, games, crafts, face painting, sand art and more. The festival also featured Glen Beitmen of "Super Science and Amazing Art," and hands-on activities for children with Snapology Legos Presents "Nature's Super Transformers."
About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50 year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center and von Arx Wildlife Hospital are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.
