JACA Architect Designed Spring Village Program Memory Care Suite Opens at Capital Senior Living
The Spring Village Program allows residents to age in place within the community and to receive the care they need in a very supportive and engaging environment. The project encompassed the conversion of an existing 14-bed (six private and two shared) ground floor assisted living suite into a 14-bed (10 private and four shared), 8,000 square feet, secure memory care suite. The four additional single rooms in the new suite were designed to allow for additional privacy for more residents. The new suite also has its own secure outdoor patio area with both covered and open areas. A spa has been included, which allows staff to better help some residents that may require assistance with bathing and showering. The suite also includes a large activity room, sitting room and enclosed porch at one end, with a large dining/living room at the other end. Direct access to the main kitchen was also incorporated for staff members.
Capital Senior Living Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the nation's largest operators of residential communities for senior adults. Spring Meadows is located in Trumbull, Conn. JACA Architects, led the project design. Rubicon Builders was selected to oversee construction.
"We congratulate Capital Senior Living and Spring Meadows Trumbull on the opening of this thoughtful and needed program," said Anthony Cavallaro, president of JACA Architects. "This conversion will allow Spring Meadows to offer more specific care at the highest levels, and we are glad to have had the opportunity to contribute to this effort."
About JACA Architects
JACA Architects is a 24-employee healthcare architectural firm founded in 1991 by Anthony Cavallaro, AIA, who serves as the company's president and chief executive officer. JACA focuses its practice exclusively in the field of healthcare and medical design. JACA's design work can be seen in many healthcare facilities throughout the region. A partial list of clients includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health, Southcoast Health, and Cape Cod Healthcare. The firm's design expertise includes operating rooms, clinics, hospitals, physicians' offices, and all aspects of healthcare design. JACA maintains offices at 9 Billings Road, North Quincy, MA. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.jacaarchitects.com or call (617) 769-6300.
