News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Costa Rica Meadery Wins Medal at 2017 Mead Free or Die Mead Competition
Silver Medal for Costa Rica Meadery's Passiflora Passion Fruit Mead
Costa Rica Meadery received the silver medal in the Melomel (mead made with fruit) Category for Passiflora, a sweet mead fermented with organic passion fruit. This is the fourth medal that Costa Rica Meadery's Passiflora has won in international competitions over the last three years.
The Mead Free or Die competition is registered with the Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) and was judged using the 2015 BJCP style guidelines. There were over 40 commercial entries, including entries from well-known meaderies like Colony Meadery, Charm City Mead Works, and Prairie Rose Meadery.
Mead is one of the oldest alcoholic beverages and recently has experienced a resurgence in popularity worldwide.
"Passiflora has now won four different medals in three different competitions over three years. I believe this recognition truly speaks to the high quality of the product," said Mazer (meadmaker) and co-owner Alejandra Araya.
"One of the goals of Costa Rica Meadery is to promote mead in Latin America. I believe that mead is a wonderful beverage, with all the complexity of great wine, and all the creativity and flavor diversity of great beer. Hopefully, this medal will help expose mead to Costa Rican consumers," said General Manager and co-owner, Michael Lindeman.
About Costa Rica Meadery
Costa Rica Meadery S.A. was founded in 2013. It is the first and only commercial meadery in Costa Rica. Costa Rica Meadery's goal is to produce the highest quality artisanal meads using unique and traditional ingredients from Costa Rica.
Costa Rica Meadery products can be found in Costa Rica restaurants, bars, grocery stores, liquor stores and online at www.costaricameadery.com. Costa Rica Meadery products will soon be available at the meadery Tasting Room – located on the grounds of the Ark Herb Farm in Santa Barbara de Heredia.
Contact
Michael Lindeman
***@costaricameadery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse