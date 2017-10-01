 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

Southern Ocean Chamber Chowderfest Plans Are Bigger Than Ever in 2017

Expanded festival field means more room for multiple band line up, curated Maker Space, Chamber Partner Lounge, additional VIP level that includes new beer garden are some of the ingredients added for Sept 30 and Oct 1 event.
 
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the best known festivals on the East Coast and 'the' festival of Long Beach Island, Chowderfest Weekend has extended the season well past Labor Day for visitors and businesses of region. In celebration of its 29th year, and in preparation for the big 30th Anniversary in 2018, the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Chowderfest Committee with support of the chamber's Board of Directors are elevating the event for the enjoyment of all who participate at the two day festival that happens each fall at the Taylor Avenue and 9th St Waterfront in Beach Haven. The weekend begins Saturday September 30 with free Merchant Mart that will have live music from 10 to 5 from Jimmy Brogan, White Rabbit and The Implusives. This year a dedicated Make Shift Row tent has been added, which brings a market space designed to inspire that will be filled with handmade products for sale. There will be more taps added to with custom beverage menu full of flavorful beers and hard ciders including Bud Light, Landshark Lager, Blue Point Toasted Lager, Spaten Oktoberfest, Goose Island IPA, Stella Cidre, Strongbow and McKenzie Black Cherry.  Attendees can spend the day with dozens of merchants to shop for end of season bargains, localized specialties and gourmet food tent. Expanded grounds include more seating and elbow room for everyone, a Southern Ocean Chamber Partner and Sponsor lounge, additional tent for merchants and a featured beer garden. "Everything we are doing is to showcase the local musical talent, restaurants and businesses" states Todd Elsasser, Chowderfest Coordinator, "the expanded footprint is a great way to see what local businesses and people can do".

Sunday, October 1 brings the Chowder Cook Off Classic, as the best restaurants in the region square off for all ticket holder votes with unlimited red, white and creative chowder samples. VIPs gain early access to the tents to taste and view the decorative booths created by each competitor beginning at 10am. In addition to coveted early entry, VIPs get the official 2017 VIP Shirt with purchase.  New this year is the Platinum VIP which in addition to early entry and shirt, gets access to the new Beer Garden with big screen televisions with Bud Girls handing out giveaways. Platinum VIP level is limited to 150 tickets. General Admission begins at 11am. To date the contestant restaurants include Country Kettle, Chicken or the Egg, Howard's Restaurant, Shore Fire Grille, SunnyRae's, Lefty's Tavern, Stefano's Seafood, Black Whale, Delaware Avenue Oyster House, Buckalew's, La Bamba, and Blue Water Café.  Great chowder is accompanied by great live music, the lineup scheduled to perform on Sunday are The Pickles, Ted Hammock and Jason Booth. Attendees can partake in the delicious food tent, grab a chair with added seating, avoid long lines with extra beer and cider taps, shop exclusive Chowdawear merchandise, vote and cheer on the winners at closing ceremonies scheduled at approx. 4pm. Tickets will be on sale at www.chowderfest.com or by contact the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211, their Visitor Center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom, or via email at info@sochamber.com. Toddlers under 3 are free, Tickets for Oct 1 Cook Off range from Children to age 12 $10, General Admission $25, VIP $55 and Platinum VIP $100.

Proceeds from the Chowderfest has provided three decades of financial support to hundreds of local charities, events, as well as scholarships to Pineland Regional, Southern Regional and Barnegat High Schools. Funds are also used to operate and maintain the fully staffed visitor center located in Ship Bottom, advertise the region out of the area to visitors and produce other events that generate proven economic impact such as the LBI Wedding Road Show. The Southern Ocean Chamber is looking to make a difference and partner in a direct way for the 30TH ANNIVERSARY CHOWDERFEST by introducing Chowder for A Cause where a percentage of net will go to one of the local nonprofits that have applied for consideration through the online application. The selected charity will be announced after this year's event. Southern Ocean Chamber would like to thank 2017 sponsors for their belief in making this the best festival possible. Presenting sponsors include Sysco , Ritchie & Page, Bud Light, TD Bank and The Sandpaper/Beachcomber. This year's stage sponsor is Barlow Buick GMC, Vip Sponsor Anderson Insurance Agency, Voting Tent Sponsor AtlantiCare, T Shirt Sponsors Panzone's Pizza and Jetty. Oyster Crackers are sponsored by Westminster Bakers Co.

For the most up to date information on Chowderfest Weekend, join thousands of fans the Official LBI Chowderfest Facebook page or by visiting both chamber websites www.visitLBIregion.com or www.chowderfest.com . If you are a local business and are interested in finding out more about the new Chowderfest Retail Partnership, contact the chamber office at 609 494 7211.
Click to Share