Southern Ocean Chamber Chowderfest Plans Are Bigger Than Ever in 2017
Expanded festival field means more room for multiple band line up, curated Maker Space, Chamber Partner Lounge, additional VIP level that includes new beer garden are some of the ingredients added for Sept 30 and Oct 1 event.
Sunday, October 1 brings the Chowder Cook Off Classic, as the best restaurants in the region square off for all ticket holder votes with unlimited red, white and creative chowder samples. VIPs gain early access to the tents to taste and view the decorative booths created by each competitor beginning at 10am. In addition to coveted early entry, VIPs get the official 2017 VIP Shirt with purchase. New this year is the Platinum VIP which in addition to early entry and shirt, gets access to the new Beer Garden with big screen televisions with Bud Girls handing out giveaways. Platinum VIP level is limited to 150 tickets. General Admission begins at 11am. To date the contestant restaurants include Country Kettle, Chicken or the Egg, Howard's Restaurant, Shore Fire Grille, SunnyRae's, Lefty's Tavern, Stefano's Seafood, Black Whale, Delaware Avenue Oyster House, Buckalew's, La Bamba, and Blue Water Café. Great chowder is accompanied by great live music, the lineup scheduled to perform on Sunday are The Pickles, Ted Hammock and Jason Booth. Attendees can partake in the delicious food tent, grab a chair with added seating, avoid long lines with extra beer and cider taps, shop exclusive Chowdawear merchandise, vote and cheer on the winners at closing ceremonies scheduled at approx. 4pm. Tickets will be on sale at www.chowderfest.com or by contact the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211, their Visitor Center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom, or via email at info@sochamber.com. Toddlers under 3 are free, Tickets for Oct 1 Cook Off range from Children to age 12 $10, General Admission $25, VIP $55 and Platinum VIP $100.
Proceeds from the Chowderfest has provided three decades of financial support to hundreds of local charities, events, as well as scholarships to Pineland Regional, Southern Regional and Barnegat High Schools. Funds are also used to operate and maintain the fully staffed visitor center located in Ship Bottom, advertise the region out of the area to visitors and produce other events that generate proven economic impact such as the LBI Wedding Road Show. The Southern Ocean Chamber is looking to make a difference and partner in a direct way for the 30TH ANNIVERSARY CHOWDERFEST by introducing Chowder for A Cause where a percentage of net will go to one of the local nonprofits that have applied for consideration through the online application. The selected charity will be announced after this year's event. Southern Ocean Chamber would like to thank 2017 sponsors for their belief in making this the best festival possible. Presenting sponsors include Sysco , Ritchie & Page, Bud Light, TD Bank and The Sandpaper/Beachcomber. This year's stage sponsor is Barlow Buick GMC, Vip Sponsor Anderson Insurance Agency, Voting Tent Sponsor AtlantiCare, T Shirt Sponsors Panzone's Pizza and Jetty. Oyster Crackers are sponsored by Westminster Bakers Co.
For the most up to date information on Chowderfest Weekend, join thousands of fans the Official LBI Chowderfest Facebook page or by visiting both chamber websites www.visitLBIregion.com or www.chowderfest.com . If you are a local business and are interested in finding out more about the new Chowderfest Retail Partnership, contact the chamber office at 609 494 7211.
