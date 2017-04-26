News By Tag
Stratio is Reaching Out to Developers to Bring Their Portable Spectrometer to the Masses
Silicon Valley and South Korea-based startup is making LinkSquare spectrometer and data collection software available to developers. Their Kickstarter campaign offering the device and Software Development Kit (SDK) starts on May 9.
The LinkSquare SDK includes the spectrometer and software which enables users to collect spectral fingerprint data for further analysis. Stratio is inviting developers to apply their programming skills to create apps for specific use cases such as distinguishing natural and synthetic gemstones, identifying medications, or matching colors. Those in research or education fields can employ the data in studies or classroom activities.
LinkSquare is a unique addition to the field of spectroscopy. While not intended to take the place of expensive laboratory apparatuses, it is significantly more affordable and mobile. By introducing LinkSquare, Stratio opens the doors to a powerful technology for ordinary people and businesses of any size.
With LinkSquare SDK, users have direct access to their data and maintain ownership of all the information they collect. It gives them the flexibility to experiment and to design custom solutions tailored to their needs.
Stratio is launching a Kickstarter campaign on May 9 to build a community of early adopters interested in employing the power of science and technology to solve real-life problems. The company also will use the feedback from backers to develop new product iterations and additional offerings.
"Spectroscopy isn't a new technology, but we hope to make it an accessible tool for education, problem solving, and creative explorations. We receive emails on a daily basis from people who want to experiment with LinkSquare in fields from archaeology to agriculture to fraud prevention,"
Kickstarter backers will have an opportunity to be among the first to use LinkSquare, design their own applications, and receive discounts from 33% to over 50% off the future price of USD 749.
Stratio, Inc. was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Electrical Engineering Ph.D. students and since then has been recognized at numerous startup competitions. LinkSquare was a Tech Crunch Hardware Battlefield finalist at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
