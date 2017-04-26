 
News By Tag
* Spectroscopy
* Developers
* Mobile Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Stratio is Reaching Out to Developers to Bring Their Portable Spectrometer to the Masses

Silicon Valley and South Korea-based startup is making LinkSquare spectrometer and data collection software available to developers. Their Kickstarter campaign offering the device and Software Development Kit (SDK) starts on May 9.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Spectroscopy
* Developers
* Mobile Technology

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- LinkSquare is a handheld spectrometer that can be used to gather information about objects on a molecular level. The device shines a bright light on an item and collects data to form its "spectral fingerprint"- a unique reaction of the material's molecular bonds to the light. Much like human fingerprints, an item's spectral fingerprint can be compared with known spectral fingerprints to determine the identification or authenticity of the object. By collecting data from both visible and near-infrared portions of the light spectrum, LinkSquare simultaneously provides information about the product's color and molecular composition.

The LinkSquare SDK includes the spectrometer and software which enables users to collect spectral fingerprint data for further analysis. Stratio is inviting developers to apply their programming skills to create apps for specific use cases such as distinguishing natural and synthetic gemstones, identifying medications, or matching colors. Those in research or education fields can employ the data in studies or classroom activities.

LinkSquare is a unique addition to the field of spectroscopy. While not intended to take the place of expensive laboratory apparatuses, it is significantly more affordable and mobile. By introducing LinkSquare, Stratio opens the doors to a powerful technology for ordinary people and businesses of any size.

With LinkSquare SDK, users have direct access to their data and maintain ownership of all the information they collect. It gives them the flexibility to experiment and to design custom solutions tailored to their needs.

Stratio is launching a Kickstarter campaign on May 9 to build a community of early adopters interested in employing the power of science and technology to solve real-life problems. The company also will use the feedback from backers to develop new product iterations and additional offerings.

"Spectroscopy isn't a new technology, but we hope to make it an accessible tool for education, problem solving, and creative explorations. We receive emails on a daily basis from people who want to experiment with LinkSquare in fields from archaeology to agriculture to fraud prevention," said Jae Hyung Lee, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Stratio.

Kickstarter backers will have an opportunity to be among the first to use LinkSquare, design their own applications, and receive discounts from 33% to over 50% off the future price of USD 749.

###

Stratio, Inc. was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Electrical Engineering Ph.D. students and since then has been recognized at numerous startup competitions. LinkSquare was a Tech Crunch Hardware Battlefield finalist at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

To learn more about LinkSquare SDK, visit: http://linksquare.io/sdk.html
Contact the company by email: LinkSquare@stratiotechnology.com
Stratio HQ: 1863 Concourse Dr., San Jose, CA 95131, USA
Stratio Korea: #2107, 26, Seochojungang-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea (06720)

Contact
Stratio, Inc.
***@stratiotechnology.com
End
Source:
Email:***@stratiotechnology.com Email Verified
Tags:Spectroscopy, Developers, Mobile Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share