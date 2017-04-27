News By Tag
Anarchist's Dictator crosses the Hudson
Erstwhile libertarian kahuna exits ideological closet for gallery opening.
Sundwall states, "It's an honor to be invited to the Big Eye Gallery opening centered on these two art movements." The book was released in September 2016 and challenges the masters and minions of Midgard to answer the question, "What is the Anarchist's Dictator?" Sundwall concedes, "while it might remain an enigma", a correct guess could yield a thousand dollars this July. Sundwall continues, "Come join us in the Catskills for some great art and fun, you won't be disappointed."
Over a dozen artists' works will display mixed media sculpture, paintings, photo montage and collage. Societal disillusionment, cynicism, rejection of the media and distrust of authority is as relevant now as it was in 1916 during Dada's conception. The ideal of Bauhaus to "reconstruct"
The Anarchist's Dictator leads the reader on a surrealistic Valkyrie chase over the burning Rainbow Bridge, to a dolphin tutoring the Amish, a Logan's Run-like tour of a Presidential estate and then some Artificial Intelligence hijinks on Mars. Part short story, essay and a poem of panic, the broad underlying syllogism of this inconceivably brief piece is replete in historical reference, mythical cues and ideological whimsy. Be warned, even the most sophisticated reader may not render the answer correctly. The most honest child may.
About Eric Sundwall: A former chairman of the Libertarian Party of New York, he resides in Columbia County with his wife and children. Eric Sundwall wasn't raised an anarchist, he simply became one after many years of Occidental infused hedonism. Stoic as long term outlooks go, he favors paragraph laced counter arguments over limitations of short term characters. The Anarchist's Dictator is available at Amazon.com.
For more information visit: http://anarchistdictator.net
Media Contact
Eric Sundwall
518-857-1731
***@anarchistdictator.net
