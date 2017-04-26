 
HandsOn Jacksonville Presenting Crisis Management Workshop

 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- HandsOn Jacksonville and the Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of North Florida are presenting "Crisis Management: Don't Be 'That'Nonprofit," on Thursday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Jessie Ball duPont Center, 40 E. Adams St., in downtown Jacksonville.

The program will feature a panel discussion with experts from the disciplines of public relations, organizational leadership, nonprofit management and wealth management offering invaluable insight on crisis management response.

"A crisis can come in all forms – from low key to high profile – but the results can be devastating," said workshop moderator and HandsOn Jacksonville President and CEO LeAnn Daddario. "Many organizations only get their crisis plan in place once the disaster has struck, which is too late. Understanding possible scenarios and how to respond will help you prepare to face any challenges."

The panelists are public relations professional Maxine McBride, president of Clockwork Marketing Services; nonprofit board chairperson Jerry Mallott, president of JAXUSA Partnership; wealth management specialist Jamie Seim, a certified financial planner at Wells Fargo Advisors; and Clayton Davis, formerly the president and CEO of Jacksonville Community Council Inc.

Discussion topics will include how to determine the need for a crisis management plan, the difference between risk management and crisis management, how to respond to media inquiries, providing support to board leadership, and more.

The cost to attend the workshop is $40. To register, call (904) 620-2476 or click here (https://www.sbdc.unf.edu/register-for-workshop/?workshops...).
Source:HandsOnJacksonville
Tags:LeAnn Daddario, HandsOn Jacksonville, Maxine McBride
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
