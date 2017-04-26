News By Tag
HandsOn Jacksonville Presenting Crisis Management Workshop
The program will feature a panel discussion with experts from the disciplines of public relations, organizational leadership, nonprofit management and wealth management offering invaluable insight on crisis management response.
"A crisis can come in all forms – from low key to high profile – but the results can be devastating,"
The panelists are public relations professional Maxine McBride, president of Clockwork Marketing Services; nonprofit board chairperson Jerry Mallott, president of JAXUSA Partnership;
Discussion topics will include how to determine the need for a crisis management plan, the difference between risk management and crisis management, how to respond to media inquiries, providing support to board leadership, and more.
The cost to attend the workshop is $40. To register, call (904) 620-2476 or click here (https://www.sbdc.unf.edu/
