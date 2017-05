Pushing the Envelope Hosts "Power Hour" Workshop on May 17

Complimentary Educational Seminar Open to the Public on the Power of Multimedia in Marketing

-- On May 17, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Samantha Scott, APR, president of Pushing the Envelope, will present "Appeal to the Eye, Engage for the Buy" at the company's Power Hour event. Topics to be covered include: determining what content catches customers' eyes, how to utilize content in a variety of ways, and producing graphics without expensive cameras or outside vendors/parties.Pushing the Envelope created Power Hour as part of its Rise Up initiative, to share knowledge and empower others to succeed. Held quarterly, topics include: new business trends, marketing and communication best practices, business development, and more.To attend Power Hour, register at GetPushing.com/Community/Power-Hour. There is no fee to attend. Attendance is complimentary, but space is limited. Attendees are asked to RSVP by May 11. For more information or to suggest a future Power Hour topic, please contact Diana at (239) 221-2858 or Diana@getpushing.com.Pushing the Envelope, Inc., is a marketing communication firm providing public relations, branding, social media strategy, Internet marketing services, and more. Based in Fort Myers, the firm services clients both regionally and nationally. For more information, please call (239) 221-2858, visit www.getpushing.com ( http://www.getpushing.com/? utm_source=Press_ Release& u... ) or emailInfo@GetPushing.com.