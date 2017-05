CRE Consultants Sells Royal Palm Professional Center

Contact

-- 997 Collier Properties, LLC purchased the majority interest of the Royal Palm Professional Center which is located at 971-989 N Collier Boulevard in Marco Island, Florida from HHL Properties, Inc. and 975 Peredon, LLC & 977 Peredon, LLC for $4,330,000.The Royal Palm Professional Center is a 25,000 square foot class B office building located at the southwest corner of North Collier Boulevard (County Road 951) and Bald Eagle Drive. The building is situated at a signalized intersection, in a central location, with excellent accessibility and good visibility with many amenities in the immediate area.Dave Wallace, CCIM, SIOR and Biagio Bernardo of CRE Consultants negotiated this transaction.CRE Consultants is a commercial real estate services firm serving the Florida market. CRE Consultants provides strategic advice and execution for property sales and leasing; property management; valuation, research and consulting. Please visit our website at www.creconsultants.com