CRE Consultants Sells Royal Palm Professional Center
The Royal Palm Professional Center is a 25,000 square foot class B office building located at the southwest corner of North Collier Boulevard (County Road 951) and Bald Eagle Drive. The building is situated at a signalized intersection, in a central location, with excellent accessibility and good visibility with many amenities in the immediate area.
Dave Wallace, CCIM, SIOR and Biagio Bernardo of CRE Consultants negotiated this transaction.
About CRE Consultants
CRE Consultants is a commercial real estate services firm serving the Florida market. CRE Consultants provides strategic advice and execution for property sales and leasing; property management; valuation, research and consulting. Please visit our website at www.creconsultants.com.
