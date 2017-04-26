News By Tag
Hallway Stories Launches With Real-Life Story Sharing Contest
Private Online Community Provides Chance To Win Over A Thousand Dollars For Personal Growth Story Submissions
Starting now through July 2, stories can be submitted on the contest microsite, http://contest.hallwaystories.com/
"When you are going through challenging times it is hard not to feel isolated and alone in your struggles," said Carey Ralston, Founder and CEO of Hallway Stories. "I can personally say that I have been there and I never want to be there again, thus, my motivation for creating Hallway Stories. Our community will have thousands of others that have been or will be going through something similar, making for a truly powerful support system."
Along with providing a community for individuals to share stories regarding mental health, body image and cancer, Hallway Stories will be forming partnerships with select charities that are advocates for these issues. One charity involved right from the start is NoStigmas, aglobal mental health community focused on education, support and action. Members will have the opportunity to donate to charity now and starting in July, the official launch of Hallway Stories, a percentage of membership fees will be given to the respective organizations on-board to aid in helping the causes.
For more information on the Hallway Stories contest, please visit http://contest.hallwaystories.com/
About Hallway Stories
Hallway Stories is a private, member-based online community of people sharing their real-life stories of personal growth through struggles with issues such as body image, mental health and cancer. Founded in 2017 by Carey Ralston, Hallway Stories provides a no-pressure environment where you can meet and seek help from people just like you. The advertising-
