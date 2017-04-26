 
Hallway Stories Launches With Real-Life Story Sharing Contest

Private Online Community Provides Chance To Win Over A Thousand Dollars For Personal Growth Story Submissions
 
 
Spread the Word
NEW YORK - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Hallway Stories, a private, member-based online community that fosters a safe environment for people to share real-life stories of personal growth, has launched a story sharing contest to coincide with the launch of their microsite. With a focus on key issues that plague many: body image, mental health and cancer, individuals will have the opportunity to open up to others with their story in a judgement free zone, earning free membership and potential monetary prizes along the way.

Starting now through July 2, stories can be submitted on the contest microsite, http://contest.hallwaystories.com/, in essay or video form. Judged off of creativity, contextual relevance, audience appeal and quality of submission, three winners will be awarded a $50 gift card each week in the following categories: body image, mental health and cancer. In the weeks following the promotion, the finalists in each category will have the opportunity to win a grand prize of $1,000. Grand prize winners will be announced mid-July.

"When you are going through challenging times it is hard not to feel isolated and alone in your struggles," said Carey Ralston, Founder and CEO of Hallway Stories. "I can personally say that I have been there and I never want to be there again, thus, my motivation for creating Hallway Stories. Our community will have thousands of others that have been or will be going through something similar, making for a truly powerful support system."

Along with providing a community for individuals to share stories regarding mental health, body image and cancer, Hallway Stories will be forming partnerships with select charities that are advocates for these issues. One charity involved right from the start is NoStigmas, aglobal mental health community focused on education, support and action. Members will have the opportunity to donate to charity now and starting in July, the official launch of Hallway Stories, a percentage of membership fees will be given to the respective organizations on-board to aid in helping the causes.

For more information on the Hallway Stories contest, please visit http://contest.hallwaystories.com/.

About Hallway Stories

Hallway Stories is a private, member-based online community of people sharing their real-life stories of personal growth through struggles with issues such as body image, mental health and cancer. Founded in 2017 by Carey Ralston, Hallway Stories provides a no-pressure environment where you can meet and seek help from people just like you. The advertising-free community serves as a platform to get help while sharing, connecting and giving back to others. Please visit www.hallwaystories.com for more information.
