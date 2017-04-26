News By Tag
Pix4Dmapper 3.2 Now Generates Tiled Level-of-Detail (LoD) Mesh
Today, we are happy to announce our Pix4Dmapper Desktop 3.2 release The new version has great advancement in stability and usability - Upload desktop projects to cloud is now 10x faster; Camera parameter correlations are displayed in the
Tiled LoD Mesh for Professional GIS Users
The most important subject in Geographic Information System (GIS) world is the standard. When geospatial data are generated from different sources, the content and formats may vary from one to another. Integration of those heterogeneous data can ensure the best quality and up-to-date data are available without having people doing repetitive works on what has already existed. Such integration relies on shared standards and web platforms.
Why do people heavily use Google Maps/Earth? With the popularization of internet connection, people can now visualize maps and terrain models anywhere without going onsite to map it by themselves. How would you share hundreds of city models with your clients without overloading the computer resources or sacrificing the fine details? Generating the Level-of-Detail (LoD) mesh is probably your best choice!
Similar to tiled maps or vectors, LoD mesh is stored in multiple hierarchies. This allows loading the mesh geometry and texture only within the visible extent and at different level of details based on zoom scales. Without this technique, you would need to load the entire file before taking any actions. Could you imagine waiting for ten hours before visualizing the map of your village? Or even worse, the application always crashes before reaching there.
Custom Scalability for Universal Platforms
In Pix4Dmapper, you can define the number of levels you would like your 3D mesh to be stored, as well as the resolution of your tiled mesh. You may choose to output as .osgb, a standard format for open-source programming interface that is the most favorable by GIS developers; or, to generate .slpk files, support by ArcGIS products made by Esri, the biggest GIS company in the world.
About Pix4D
Pix4D is the industry leader in professional drone mapping and photogrammetric software solutions. Based in Switzerland, with offices in Shanghai and San Francisco, the company's end-to-end solutions empower individuals to instantly capture their own 3D maps of changing environments. Images taken by hand, by drone, or by plane are automatically converted into georeferenced 2D mosaics, 3D surface models, and point clouds.
Release Post https://pix4d.com/
Pix4D https://pix4d.com/
Contact
Veronica Alonso - Pix4D PR Team
***@pix4d.com
