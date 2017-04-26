 
Local Business Organization Announces Call for Webinar Presenters

Westchester Networking for Professionals educational webinar series program offers an opportunity for business experts to engage and connect with a professional audience.
 
 
WEBINAR_PRESENTER_WANTED 2017
WEBINAR_PRESENTER_WANTED 2017
 
WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Westchester County, NY - Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP), a local business organization has announce that they are seeking expert speakers for their educational webinar series.

These webinar series are designed to educate small business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals on relevant trainings session on the topic of business, sales, social media and technology to enhance their growth and development.
WNFP is seeking participants who have a passion for speaking and sharing their expert knowledge on informative topics and trainings which will keep attendees up-to-date on relevant business related topics they can benefit from and use in their everyday business life for development and growth purposes.
"This would be a terrific opportunity for business experts to share their expertise with peers, engage and make new professional connections and, gain industry prestige and recognition", says Founder, Theresa Todman.
Business experts who are interested in presenting a webinar should visit http://wnfp.org/webinar-request to submit a request for application.  Proposals must be returned before May 30, 2017 to be considered.

ABOUT WNFP
Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP) is a business networking association dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs develop, expand and grow.  Whether you're a startup company, emerging business or individual looking for ways to network with like-minded professionals, gain additional exposure, expand your business or/and increase your company's brand awareness and credibility; WNFP can offer affordable opportunities to help create a positive impact and advancement in your business interests and personal quality of life to take you to the next level. Visit WNFP website at http://www.wnfp.org to learn more about their events, programs and activities.

Contact
Michelle Jones
***@yahoo.com
