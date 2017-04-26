News By Tag
Local Business Organization Announces Call for Webinar Presenters
Westchester Networking for Professionals educational webinar series program offers an opportunity for business experts to engage and connect with a professional audience.
These webinar series are designed to educate small business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals on relevant trainings session on the topic of business, sales, social media and technology to enhance their growth and development.
WNFP is seeking participants who have a passion for speaking and sharing their expert knowledge on informative topics and trainings which will keep attendees up-to-date on relevant business related topics they can benefit from and use in their everyday business life for development and growth purposes.
"This would be a terrific opportunity for business experts to share their expertise with peers, engage and make new professional connections and, gain industry prestige and recognition"
Business experts who are interested in presenting a webinar should visit http://wnfp.org/
ABOUT WNFP
Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP) is a business networking association dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs develop, expand and grow. Whether you're a startup company, emerging business or individual looking for ways to network with like-minded professionals, gain additional exposure, expand your business or/and increase your company's brand awareness and credibility;
Michelle Jones
***@yahoo.com
