Cinematic Guitar Poetry- A Musical Performance with Hiroya Tsukamoto

Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthy, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility. Join us at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
 
Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthy, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility. It is cinematic guitar poetry, blending folk, jazz and Japanese roots to create a unique and powerful sound. Hiroya also introduces some Japanese folk music with the stories behind the songs.

Acoustic Guitar Magazine wrote, "Hiroya Tsukamoto plays with fluid mastery, pristine tone, and great warmth…"

Acoustic Guitar Magazine wrote, "Hiroya Tsukamoto plays with fluid mastery, pristine tone, and great warmth…"

Hiroya Tsukamoto is a guitarist and composer originally from Kyoto, Japan. When he was 13, his father brought home a blue-grass banjo, "but there was no way to find a banjo teacher in my hometown in Japan," Tsukamoto says. "So I tried to learn from the only bluegrass record I had, Foggy Mountain Banjo, by Earl Scruggs." The album by the North Carolinian proved to be a challenge because of Scruggs' renowned top-speed picking, "but I just loved the music very much." His friends then introduced him to the guitar about a year later. In 2000, he moved to the U.S. when he received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Today Hiroya performs more than one hundred shows a year across the U.S. and internationally, including several appearances with his group at Blue Note in New York. He has also performed and appeared on major international television networks such as NHK (Japanese National Television) and EBS in Korea. Visit his website at: hiroyatsukamoto.com.

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
