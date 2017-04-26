News By Tag
dinCloud Launches Specialized Cloud Services for Lending Industry
Lending Suite Helps Lenders Meet Compliance Regulations with Expanded Security, Disaster Recovery Capabilities, and Accessibility
LOS ANGELES, CA – May 2, 2017 – dinCloud (http://www.dincloud.com/)
Benefits for Lending Institutions
Like some other regulated industries faced with strict compliance requirements, lending organizations must adhere to an enhanced set of standards for its IT infrastructure. The Lending solutions suite from dinCloud offers a number of benefits, while meeting the security requirements dictated by governing bodies, including:
· Security – dinCloud's infrastructure is purpose-built to combat infiltration. From IP filtering, to the dedicated firewall associated with each cloud resource, security is built into the foundation of its virtual private data centers, which also adhere to SSAE 16 auditing standards (among the most stringent in the industry).
· Scalability – Lending firms are subject to fluctuating market demand and swings in staffing. Given the volatility, committing to a sizeable capital expenditure is hard to justify. The Lending solutions suite offers a scalable, pay-per-use model, amenable to businesses and that can be adjusted real-time.
· Business Continuity – Downtime means lost revenue. In a consumer-facing industry like lending, a sound business continuity/disaster recovery (BC/DR) contingency can avoid offline time that could have been spent securing new business. BC/DR functionality is built-in with redundancy and failover mechanisms. On top of that, dinCloud offers replication and backup services for added protection of company data.
· Cost effective – dinCloud's solutions help lenders gain freedom from costly and complex on-premises projects by utilizing a monthly subscription service. Instead of tying money up in IT infrastructure, that money can be used for core operations.
"The cloud is a natural step for lending institutions looking for more business agility," said Ali Din, general manager and CMO, dinCloud. "We've seen the service translate into faster onboarding of employees and branches, enhanced data security, and additional savings."
Lending Industry Use Case
When Bank of England, a leading mortgage lender with 70+ branches across the U.S., recently sought a technology refresh, dinCloud's solution not only met its technology requirements, but addressed some long-standing operational challenges that burdened the lender.
Previously tasked with maintaining, administering, and tracking devices across its network of divisional branches, Bank of England now has a cloud supported BYOD policy in place, allowing IT managers to get new branches and individual users up and running in minutes. The dinCloud implementation also significantly reduced the mortgage lender's operational costs, achieving the agility that's been cited as a key to remaining competitive in today's landscape.
Notably, dinCloud helped alleviate the painstaking burden of maintaining and tracking hardware assets between geographically dispersed branches, drastically reducing costs (since they no longer had to ship assets back and forth between branches). It also addressed security requirements stemming from the highly sensitive nature client data processed through its physical endpoints The Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery helped them avoid potential difficulties following a disruptive event.
Patrick McCarriar, director of information technology at Bank of England applauded dinCloud's platform for helping to improve operations. "We had a challenge keeping pace with the rate at which our business was expanding into new branches and traditional IT processes were holding us back. The agility of dinCloud's platform allows us to easily get new branches up and running quickly, which is of tremendous value to our business. We also wanted to implement a solution that allowed us to keep ahead of the dynamic security requirements of the finance industry. dinCloud enabled us to streamline the implementation and maintenance of security controls by providing a seamless, coherent network for all of my IT assets. That efficiency and flexibility not only ensures the integrity of my environment, but also grants our customers peace of mind."
About dinCloud:
dinCloud (http://www.dincloud.com)
