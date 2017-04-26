News By Tag
Bellafina Chocolates Announces Mother's Day Fundraiser
Gourmet Chocolate Truffles Gift Boxes Featuring Myra Phipp's Art
"I fell in love with Myra's story of hope and healing first," said Brenda Barnicki, Founder and President of Bellafina Chocolates. "But when I saw her gorgeous, joyful artwork, I was hooked and knew I wanted to feature her paintings on our chocolate boxes."
Myra Phipps shares her incredible journey of tragedy and triumph through her artwork. After an act of domestic violence left her right hand hindered for life, Myra had no hope that she would lead a normal, happy life. But with the assistance of Families Free, she gained confidence and taught herself to paint with her left hand. Now she envisions a bright future for herself and her children.
"I'm thrilled that Bellafina Chocolates, a company that exists to help women and children, is giving me this opportunity,"
Families Free is a faith-oriented organization providing treatment and intervention to women affected by substance abuse, incarceration, and domestic instability ( https://www.familiesfree.com/
Share this inspirational story with the mothers that have inspired you! For a special gift, visit Bellafina Chocolates at http://bellafinachocolates.com/
About Bellafina Chocolates: Bellafina Chocolates is an artisan chocolate company whose sole purpose is to help threatened women and children around the world. 100% of profits benefit charities helping children threatened by disease, poverty, abuse, or neglect. The company is run entirely by volunteers, plus the paid positions added to help women recovering from addiction, incarceration, abuse, or other personal struggles. Bellafina Chocolates truffles and customized corporate gifts are available online, in the Bellafina Chocolates Gift Shop at 123 Cherokee Street in downtown Kingsport, TN and in selected gift shops and natural food stores. More information about this two-time KOSBE-award winning company can be found at www.BellafinaChocolates.com.
Website: www.BellafinaChocolates.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/
Twitter: @BellafinaChoc (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Brenda Barnicki
Founder & President, Bellafina Chocolates
***@bellafinachocolates.com
