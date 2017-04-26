Meltzer Lippe and Steve Israel Announce Strategic Alliance

Steve Israel and Lew Meltzer

-- Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone, LLP, one of Long Island's largest law firms, has announced the formation of Meltzer Lippe Strategies, a group designed to help clients navigate all levels of government. Former United States Congressman Steve Israel will act as senior strategic adviser, working with Lew Meltzer, Chairman of the Firm. Israel will not conduct lobbying activities.In defining the scope of Meltzer Lippe Strategies, Lew Meltzer explained, "Our keystone and specialty practice groups such as Tax, Corporate, Real Estate, Trusts & Estates, Labor & Employment, and Commercial Litigation are well positioned to serve the evolving needs of our clients. Adding the strategical expertise of Steve Israel, with his more than 25 years in the public service arena, brings a sophisticated strategic planning element to the government relations process that will benefit many of our clients."Steve Israel was a Member of Congress for 16 years and was widely respected on both sides of the aisle as a leading strategist. As one of only nine members in the House Democratic Leadership, he has a singularly behind-the-scenes understanding of how Washington officials think. He served on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, House Armed Services Committee and House Financial Services Committee. His insights on how Congress operates appear regularly on CNN (where he is now a Political Commentator)as well as,60 Minutes," FoxNews, MSNBC and elsewhere."Over the years I have gained a profound respect for the Meltzer Lippe firm" said Steve Israel. "When Lew Meltzer indicated that he was interested in adding value to the firm to his clients who had needs in this area, I agreed that it was appropriate for me to take on that role. I will not be lobbying for clients, but I will advise them on understanding of current thinking and trends in Washington."In addition to his role at Meltzer Lippe, Steve Israel chairs the Global Institute at Long Island University where he will teach, write and host events about foreign policy and national security. Before his service in Washington, Steve served nearly ten years on the Huntington Town Council."Chief among the firm's goals is a deep understanding of our clients' businesses and therefore, their objectives and problems, says Meltzer. "We also do the things we believe our clients want."Meltzer Lippe is one of the largest law firms on Long Island. With offices in Mineola and Manhattan, the firm's practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law, tax law, employment and labor law, partnerships, limited liability companies and joint ventures, litigation, real estate, tax-exempt organizations, wills & trusts, estate planning & administration, construction law, employee benefits and executive compensation and government relations and regulatory affairs.Photo Caption:Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone, LLP, one of Long Island's largest law firms announced the formation of Meltzer Lippe Strategies, a group designed to help clients navigate all levels of government. Former United States Congressman Steve Israel (left) will act as senior strategic adviser, working with Lew Meltzer, Chairman of the Firm (right). Israel will not conduct lobbying activities.