Sanford Power Sports Dealer Now Offering Personal Watercraft Units On Sale

-- Seminole PowerSports, a 44,000-square foot super store, offers a wide range of personal watercraft units for the 2017 season. This Sanford, Florida power sport dealership offers a variety of Sea-Doo's including units for recreation, towing and performance. The Sea-Doo Spark is a highly sought after personal watercraft partly due to its affordability and lightweight towing feature. The Sea-Doo Spark is the most fuel-efficient personal watercraft on the market. Thanks to its light weight, most vehicles can tow the Sea-Doo Spark without issue. The Sea-Doo Spark is impact resistant, scratch resistant, and offers ample storage space. This personal watercraft can carry one or two passengers and also tow a wakeboard.Kirby Mullins, owner of Seminole PowerSports, states, "Spring is here and summer is just around the corner. That means there are more hours of daylight and more time to be out on the water. A personal watercraft is a fun way to play in the water or to explore smaller areas that a boat can't reach. A personal watercraft unit is an affordable way to get out on the water. We offer great financing programs as well."Along with personal watercraft, Seminole PowerSports offers a wide variety of new and pre-owned power sports including ATV's, motorcycles, dirt bikes, side by sides, scooters, and more. Featured brands available at Seminole PowerSports include Sea-Doo, Honda, Can-Am, Kawasaki, Husqvarna, and Yamaha.Various promotions are available to help make a consumers dream of owning a power sport become a reality. The Seminole PowerSports manufacturer promotions page can be accessed at: www.seminolepowersports.com/check-out-our--promos. Mullins adds, "We are happy to be able to offer promotions to help our customers save money. The promotions vary and change frequently so we encourage consumers to visit our website often for the most up-to-date promotions available. When you're looking for the best power sport deals in Seminole County, Seminole PowerSports is it. When a consumer types into Google "Best power sports dealer near me" they need to look for Seminole PowerSports in their search because we have the best pricing and customer service in the industry!"After purchasing a power sport from Seminole PowerSports consumers can rely on their on-site service department with factory trained technicians for routine maintenance and repairs. All of the service technicians are MMI graduates and are certified by the manufacturers. The service department occupies almost 18,000 square feet of space that has 12 active bays with lifts, 2 wash/detail bays, and an upper mezzanine level for indoor unit storage. There are also 3 sets of personal water craft (PWC) racks that can accommodate up to 54 skis. To schedule a service department, please visit online at: www.seminolepowersports.com/schedule-a-service-appointment--xservice_request.Seminole PowerSports serves all of Central Florida including Brevard, Lake, Volusia, Seminole, and Orange counties. This power sports dealership has been providing consumers with power sports for over 25 years. The high level of customer service provided by Seminole PowerSports has made it the #1 dealer in Central Florida based on customer satisfaction.Seminole PowerSports is located at 1200 Rinehart Road in Sanford, Florida. To learn more about Seminole PowerSports, consumers are encouraged to visit online at: www.seminolepowersports.com/. For any questions or for additional information consumers can call the store at 800-838-4055. Seminole PowerSports is #1 in fast fun.