Sanford Power Sports Dealer Now Offering Personal Watercraft Units On Sale
Seminole PowerSports Announces New Personal Watercraft Units In Stock
Kirby Mullins, owner of Seminole PowerSports, states, "Spring is here and summer is just around the corner. That means there are more hours of daylight and more time to be out on the water. A personal watercraft is a fun way to play in the water or to explore smaller areas that a boat can't reach. A personal watercraft unit is an affordable way to get out on the water. We offer great financing programs as well."
Along with personal watercraft, Seminole PowerSports offers a wide variety of new and pre-owned power sports including ATV's, motorcycles, dirt bikes, side by sides, scooters, and more. Featured brands available at Seminole PowerSports include Sea-Doo, Honda, Can-Am, Kawasaki, Husqvarna, and Yamaha.
Various promotions are available to help make a consumers dream of owning a power sport become a reality. The Seminole PowerSports manufacturer promotions page can be accessed at: www.seminolepowersports.com/
After purchasing a power sport from Seminole PowerSports consumers can rely on their on-site service department with factory trained technicians for routine maintenance and repairs. All of the service technicians are MMI graduates and are certified by the manufacturers. The service department occupies almost 18,000 square feet of space that has 12 active bays with lifts, 2 wash/detail bays, and an upper mezzanine level for indoor unit storage. There are also 3 sets of personal water craft (PWC) racks that can accommodate up to 54 skis. To schedule a service department, please visit online at: www.seminolepowersports.com/
Seminole PowerSports serves all of Central Florida including Brevard, Lake, Volusia, Seminole, and Orange counties. This power sports dealership has been providing consumers with power sports for over 25 years. The high level of customer service provided by Seminole PowerSports has made it the #1 dealer in Central Florida based on customer satisfaction.
Seminole PowerSports is located at 1200 Rinehart Road in Sanford, Florida. To learn more about Seminole PowerSports, consumers are encouraged to visit online at: www.seminolepowersports.com/
Media Contact
Seminole PowerSports
800-838-4055
kirby@seminolepowersports.com
