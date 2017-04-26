Alaska Travel Adventures Announces New Executive Appointments Alaska Travel Adventures begins the Alaska summer travel season with several new appointments to it's senior management team. JUNEAU, Alaska - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Today Alaska Travel Adventures (ATA) announced three new executive appointments. Mike Wallisch has been selected by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Dindinger to succeed Chris Meier as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), ATA announced Meier's transition to the position of ATA President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in December, 2016. Also newly appointed is Sarah Lowell, ATA's new Director of Sales, and Tor Wallen, who will be joining as Skagway Director of Operations



"We are excited to have Mike join the ATA senior management team. His experience and credentials in the Alaska and Colorado visitor industry are a perfect match for ATA," said Alaska Travel Adventures CEO, Robert Dindinger.



For 22 years Wallisch owned and operated Alaska Adventures Unlimited (AAU), a charter sport fishing business in Sitka before selling in 2015. Most recently he served as Senior Manager of Operations for Steamboat Resorts, a division of Wyndham Vacation Rentals in Steamboat Springs, Co.



"I look forward to helping ATA continue to provide their customers unparalleled vacation experiences. ATA's unique product mixture combined with their entrepreneurial spirit makes this an ideal career move," Says Wallisch, "I have known the Alaska Travel Adventures management team for 25 years. I have found them to be knowledgeable, innovative and hard working people. I look forward to contributing to the culture of their company." Mike Wallisch is a Littleton Co. native and University of San Diego graduate. He and his wife Syd plan to live full time in Juneau.



ATA President, Chris Meier, remarks, "Mike has been a friend and highly respected industry colleague for many years. He is innately qualified to function as COO for ATA. We know Mike will also bring a fresh perspective both in terms of our current operations and future product developments. His experience with the cruise industry, and the Alaska visitor industry as a whole, is particularly advantageous,"



Sarah Lowell joins ATA as Director of Sales after an extensive career with Era Helicopters, where she most recently served as Juneau Base Manager.



"Sarah is uniquely qualified to direct ATA's sales efforts based on her experience, contacts, and relationships in the Alaska visitor industry," says Chris Meier.



"This is a great opportunity to work with a Juneau based company that shares my passion to deliver an exemplary Alaska vacation experience to hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world," says Lowell.



Sarah Lowell was born and raised in Juneau and graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Although her position will require her to oversee sales of ATA's entire portfolio of diversified vacation products from Fairbanks to Ketchikan, Lowell plans to remain in Juneau. Lowell currently serves as President of the Juneau chapter of the Alaska Tourism Industry Association and is active in community projects.



Tor Wallen, a 15 year travel industry veteran brings a combination of operations and logistics experience to ATA's Skagway Director of Operations position. ATA's Skagway presence includes; Alaska Motorhome Rentals, Ship Creek RV Park, self-driven Hummer tours, a Stampede hike and eat tour, and the Liarsville Trail Camp and Salmon Bake.



"Tor is a welcome addition to our Skagway operation. I believe his experience in a multitude of disciplines will prove beneficial in leading our team members. We look forward to the leadership he will provide," said Meier.



Wallen has worked for several cruise and maritime security companies; including, Princess Cruises and Tours, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Coast Cruise Line, Cruise Line Agencies of Alaska and American General Services.



"I am excited to join the hard working and innovative team at Alaska Travel Adventures. Their reputation as industry leaders in Alaska vacation travel is exemplary. I look forward to helping that continue." Wallen said.



Wallen was raised in Juneau and attended George Washington University where he worked for both President Clinton and Senator Joe Lieberman.





Alaska Travel Adventures is one of Alaska's most diversified vacation travel companies. Founded nearly 40 years ago, ATA now employees a staff of 400 statewide to serve 200,000 customers throughout Alaska and Canada. ATA continues to be a leader in "soft" adventure travel. The company offers more than 30 excursions and vacation packages that include whale watching, canoeing, kayaking, river rafting, RV rentals, self driving Jeep and Hummer tours, gold panning and salmon bakes.



