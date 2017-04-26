 
MedStar Harbor Hospital Adds Digisonics Gateway Monitor 2.0 for Maximized System Uptime

MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore, Md., will automate management of data flow and applications related to their Digisonics OB ultrasound reporting system with Gateway Monitor 2.0, a proactive monitoring tool.
 
HOUSTON - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore, Md., has implemented the Digisonics Gateway Monitor 2.0, a proactive monitoring application for automated management of critical interface applications, ensuring clinical data flows achieve 99.99% uptime in their busy OB/GYN Department.

Gateway Monitor 2.0 can automatically re-launch applications, send email notifications and text messages if errors occur to selected contacts and report on disk space and SQL server health. With Gateway Monitor 2.0, facilities streamline their workflow efficiency and resource commitments, empowering their clinicians to deliver the best quality of patient care.

About Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.

