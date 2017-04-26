News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Monday Scholars: English in America: A Linguistic History
There's an incredibly rich and colorful history behind American English from the dialects of the first colonies to the influences of various immigrant groups as well as today's technology, we'll learn and discuss them all.
If you've ever been curious how words like "awesomesauce"
There's an incredibly rich and colorful history behind American English. A profoundly diverse assortment of cultures and heritages has influenced our vocabulary, pronunciation, and grammar, and the language continues to grow and shift. From the dialects of the first colonies to the influences of various immigrant groups as well as today's technology, we'll learn and discuss them all.
Dr. Natalie Schilling is an Associate Professor of Linguistics at Georgetown University. She holds a doctorate in Linguistics and bachelor's in English from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a master's degree in English from North Carolina State University. Dr. Schilling has appeared on a number of NPR programs, and has authored and contributed to many articles in national publications. She specializes in the study of language variation and change in American English dialects.
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
Mondays, June 19 through July 31 from 12:30- 2:00 p.m. No meeting on Monday, July 3, 2017.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse