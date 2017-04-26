 
Small Biz Web Design Studio Releases the Performance Reports of Two of Its Clients

Company states that the results demonstrate their ability to help small businesses to generate more leads
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Small Biz Web Design Studio, one of the professional website design company in Los Angeles has recently released the performance data for two of its clients – Done Right Home Remodeling and Attic Wizard. The reports were made public by the company at a press meet at the company headquarters in Los Angeles today.

According to the official company statement, "Small Biz Web Design Studio has always been committed to help small businesses, primarily in the Greater Los Angeles area, to make a greater impact on the internet. We help small businesses to generate more leads and higher revenues through their website. We like to deliver the results and the latest performance reports prove that claim"

Done Right Home Remodeling is a professional home remodeling company, which offers services in multiple cities in the state of California. The reports show that after Small Biz Web Design started to work on their website and their online presence, the website has increased its traffic by 410%. The company has stated that it is not only because they got innovative solutions in Web Design and Development from Small Biz Web Design Studio, but they also got services in online marketing, SEO and social media marketing as well. Thanks to advanced lead generation techniques, the leads also climbed up by 257%

Small Biz Web Design Studio also delivered such impressive results with Attic Wizard. Attic Wizard is a company involved in attic cleaning and insulation services. Small Biz Website Design Studio helped them increase their website by 307% and their leads also went up by 163%

The company has stated they have uploaded the detailed report on their website http://www.smallbizwebdesignstudio.com so that small business owners can know how Small Biz Website Design Studio gets real results from real solutions.

About Small Biz Web Design Studio

Small Biz Web Design Studio is a professional company offering services in Los Angeles Web Design and Development. Our services are focused on helping small businesses to get more leads and more revenues from their website. By developing a strategy that makes the most of the latest tools and techniques in website design and online marketing, we help businesses to make a bigger impact on their target audience. Visit http://www.smallbizwebdesignstudio.com to check out our portfolio page. You can even call us at (818) 581-3021 and get in touch with our representatives who would help you take the first step in harnessing the full potential of your website.

