First Commissioned Home Rainwater System in Ann Arbor
The rainwater recycling system adds to the other environmental achievements of the homes. Large raingardens capture the site's storm runoff, including its own driveway as well as discharge from its uphill neighbor's roof. One foot thick, R-60 insulated walls, as well as 14kW of solar photovoltaic panels per home allow more annual energy to be generated than consumed. This means that home energy bills only contain the minimum "connection"
Other design features of the homes include sound isolation that virtually eliminates noise from a train that runs 50 feet from the property, and predominant use of sustainable materials.
Urban Energy Works (UEW) is an architectural design studio, founded in 2010 by UM Alumni. With offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Athens, Greece, UEW focuses on integrating design with client's economic, sustainability and other complex needs, whether residential or commercial scale.
Urban Energy Works
Urbanenergyworks.com
info@urbanenergyworks.com
2847 Boardwalk Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Ph: 734.436.1114
