Raffle Tickets Now On Sale For Naugatuck Chamber's 2017 Duck Day & Race June 4th
Raffle tickets are currently being sold for the Chamber's 12th annual Duck Day and Race that is held to raise funds to support more than 150 Waterbury regional non-profit organizations. Tickets are available for purchase through the non-profits.
Admission is free on June 4th, and festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The full day celebration offers such popular events as the Duck Race, a Jumbo Duck Race, a Corporate Duck Decoration Contest, live entertainment, a Bounce House, circus performers, kids' games, a superhero themed dunk tank, and a Scavenger Hunt Game and much more.
At 2:00 p.m. sharp 15,000 rubber ducks will be dumped from the Whittemore Bridge at the corner of Maple and Water Streets to race down the Naugatuck River to be among the first 25 to cross the finish line. Duck Race raffle tickets are now on sale and will be sold throughout the day on June 4th, and must be purchased to be eligible to win 1 of 25 prizes. The top prize is $5,000 cash.
In late April 15,000 raffle tickets were distributed to non-profit organizations throughout the Greater Waterbury region. Pre-Duck Day raffle tickets can be purchased through dozens of non-profit organizations and physical locations throughout the Naugatuck and greater Waterbury region.
In Naugatuck, raffle tickets can be purchased through the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce, 270 Church Street, Air Force Jr. ROTC at Naugatuck High School; City Hill Middle School; Hop Brook PTO; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Hidden Acres Therapeutic Riding Center; Naugatuck Day Care, Inc.; Naugatuck Elks Club; Naugatuck YMCA; Naugatuck Emblem Club #160; Naugatuck Garden Club; Naugatuck Park & Rec; Naugatuck Youth Soccer; Naugatuck Community Choir; Naugatuck Beacon Falls Campership Fund; Polish American Club; Salem Community Child Care Center; Salem School PTO; Shepard-Salem Masonic Lodge 78; St. Francis-St. Hedwig School; United Way of Naugatuck and Beacon Falls.
In Waterbury, tickets can be purchased at the Waterbury Regional Chamber, 83 Bank Street and through non-profit organizations which include Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.; American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Greater Waterbury; Blessed Sacrament's Children Theatre; Children's Community School; Brass City Rescue Alliance; Bucks Hill Community Club; Crosby High School Robotics Team; Exchange Club of Waterbury; Girls Incorporated of Greater Waterbury; Greater Waterbury Board of Realtors; Greater Waterbury Scholarship Program; Holy Trinity GOYA; Kenney High School Robotics; Main Street Waterbury; Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury; St. Patrick's Church; St. Peter & St. Paul Church; Zion/First Lutheran Church; Waterbury PTA Council; Waterbury Chapter of UNICO; Waterbury Lions Club; Waterbury Emblem Club; and Willow Plaza.
In the surrounding region, raffles tickets can be purchased at the Animals for Life, Middlebury; Animal Rescue Foundation, Terryville; Coco's Animal Rescue Efforts of Seymour (CARES); CT Greyhound Adoption, Avon; Forever Young Society of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Enfield; John Trumbull Primary School PTO, Watertown; Kitty Quarters, Burlington; Long River Middle School Swim Team, Prospect; Mental Health CT, West Hartford; Meriden Humane Society; Oxford PTO; Connecticut Jr. Republic, Goshen; Pink 4 All; Pomperaug High School Interact Club, Southbury; Project Purple, Beacon Falls; Random Hacks of Kindness, Woodbury; Sterling Lion Theater Co., Derby; The Father's House, Watertown; The Susie Foundation, Beacon Falls; Wolcott Citizens Against Substance Abuse (CASA); and Woodland Timber Team, Beacon Falls.
The Tidal Sponsor of the 2017 Duck Day presented by the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce is Universal Copy. Mandarin Sponsors are Liberty Bank and Power Station Events. Mallard sponsors are A Better Way Wholesale Autos; Big Y; Citizen's News; Ion Bank; Nardelli's Grinder Shoppes; Republican-American and Sarracco Mechanical Services.
Scavenger Hunt Game sponsors are Anomatic Corp.; Corso Printing & Engraving, a division of CompuMail Corp.; and People's United Bank. Pintail Sponsors are Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes, Inc.; Barker Specialty Company; Copes Rubbish Removal; Crystal Rock, Water, Coffee and Office; FD Community Credit Union; Law Offices of Frederick A. Dlugokecki, LLC; Nobis Engineering;
For information, visit http://www.cometoduckday.com or call the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce at 203-729-4511, the Waterbury Regional Chamber at 203-757-0701, or email to info@waterburychamber.com.
Contact
Courtney Ligi, Chamber Director
203-729-4511
info@waterburychamber.com
