NJ Company Files Suit Against Dejana and Haldeman Ford For Vehicle Damages !

-- In December of 2016 Environemntal Systems purchased a 2017 Ford F-550. At the time of Sale Environemntal Systems was told that they could not purchase a Cab and Chassis and had to have the dump Body Installed by Dejana. Also at the time of sale Environmental Systems was told that the dejana dump body was a heavy duty unit. After the truck was delivered J Golden of Environmental Systems walked in the bed dump and the body dented and flexed appearing to be extremely light duty. Also the Dump body gate latches open when driving over highway bumps and the body appeare dnot to ave been welded properly. After two weeks of repairs the truck was returned. The back of the dump body is distored from heating and welding and all the paint is burned off of the back of the dump body. Also during the repairs the bottom of the body frame was also distored and excessively damaged. Haledemon Ford , Dejana and Rugby do not want take resposnibility for their actions. The truck is unusable and damaged due to Dejana careless actions that also ruined the paint on the truck and tool box. Mr. Haldeman refuses to return phone calls.