May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Garden City Realty recognizes its April agents of the month

 
 
GARDEN CITY, S.C. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee Hewitt, Broker-in-Charge of Garden City Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Drew Streett is the top selling agent and Drew Dellinger is the top listing agent of April.

The Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS presently ranks Drew Streett within the top ten percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market. This statistic is based on active agents with sales between January 1 and December 31, 2016.  Additionally, Streett was the firm's top selling agent of May, top listing and selling agent of July, top listing agent of August and top selling agent of October 2016.

Streett, The Key to the Sea, has been with Garden City Realty since 2001. He is the chair of the Garden City Beach Community Association, serves on the Georgetown County Tourism Commission and was the 2009 president of the Coastal Carolina Association of REALTORS. He was named the 2010 Realtor of the Year by the Coastal Carolina Association of REALTORS and was recognized as Garden City Realty's 2011 and 2012 Top Producer of the Year and ListingAgent of the Year. Streett continually receives firms Top Listing and Selling Agent awards and is the 2009 Selling Agent of the Year and the 2010 Listing Agent of the Year. He can be reached at 843-652-4276 or DStreett@GardenCityRealty.com

In 2016, Dellinger was top selling agent of the third quarter. Likewise, he was top listing and selling agent of November. A multi-million-dollar producer at Garden City Realty, he specializes in vacation, investment, and residential properties and is a member of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS (CCAR), the South Carolina Association of Realtors (SCAR), and the National Association of REALTORS (NAR). He is also reviewed as a top 5-Star Rated Agent by past clients. Dellinger serves in various community activities and organizations including; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board Member, Coastal Conservation Association volunteer, and Belin United Methodist Committee Member. He can be contacted at 843-446-2893 or DDellinger@GardenCityRealty.com

Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.

For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger, Advertising and Marketing Manager, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com­.

Christi Bessinger
