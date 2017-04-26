 
Industry News





Design-2-Part to Host America's Largest Contract Manufacturing Show Ever

 
 
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- When the doors open next week for the Greater Chicago Design-2-Part Show attendees will be treated to the largest all contract manufacturing event ever held in the United States. Design-2-Part Shows (D2P) has announced that exhibit sales have just reached 300 companies eclipsing their previous record of 299 set in 2001 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The show will be held May 10 & 11 at the Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois. In addition to the record 300 exhibitors, D2P reports that 120 companies are new to this show and were not in last year's event.

Design-2-Part Shows, America's premier design and contract manufacturing tradeshows, provide manufacturing engineers and purchasing personnel the opportunity to meet job shops and contract manufacturers face-to-face to source custom parts, components, services, and design. Exhibiting companies will be showcasing their design-through-manufacturing services featuring more than 300 product categories for the metal, plastics, rubber and electronics industries.

"There is a lot of excitement building up for this show," said Jerry Schmidt, President of Design-2-Part Shows. "In addition to the booth sales record, we are encouraged by the potential record attendance that our shows are on track to set for the year.  We have held three shows so far in 2017 and each show has had an attendance increase over the previous year. The attendance numbers and the buzz on the show floors seem to indicate that U.S. manufacturing is in a growth spurt."

D2P Shows exclusively feature exhibiting job shops and contract manufacturers with manufacturing operations in the United States. Companies that do not have facilities in the U.S. are not permitted to exhibit.

For more information about exhibiting or attending any Design-2-Part Show, visit http://www.D2P.com.

