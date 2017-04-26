News By Tag
Hot Melt Adhesives Market will reach $5.61 Billion in 2017
Hot melt adhesives are thermoplastic material based adhesives which are available as solid cylindrical sticks melted in the electronic hot glue gun. It comprises of additives and polymers including resins, stabilisers and pigments. In industrial uses, hot melt adhesives offer numerous benefits over solvent-based adhesives. There is a positive application scope in packaging industry and food & beverage industry as they offer better adhesion is poised to drive industry growth. Labels used during packaging process should maintain adhesive and aesthetic properties which will further increase the demand for hot melt adhesives.
The global market for hot melt adhesives is likely to offer a robust growth opportunity during the forecast period. Strong scope in the application in disposables, packaging, automotive and footwear industry is likely to drive the global hot melt adhesives market. The North America packaging industry accounted for over 35% of the total demand in 2016. Rise in per capita disposable income along with consumer awareness towards green packaging are projected to drive regional industry growth.
The U.S was the pioneer in hot melt adhesives technology and one of the leading markets for hot melt adhesives worldwide. The North America has one of the highest per capita consumption of packaged food, which in turn is responsible for increased demand of HMAs. Asia Pacific region is a home to several small and medium scale manufacturers of hot melt adhesives materials. Hot melt adhesives produced in this region, particularly in China are extremely cost effective as Chinese manufacturers have easy access to the raw materials required for production as well as inexpensive labour. Europe was the third largest hot melt adhesives market in terms of value after the North America and Asia Pacific.
This 178 page report contains 136 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Hot Melt Adhesives. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017 to 2027 in terms of value (US$) for the Hot Melt Adhesives market. In addition, 12 submarkets are forecasted and analysed by visiongain over the period 2017 to 2027. The report also provides profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the market such as 3M, Henkel AG, etc.
