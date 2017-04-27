Country(s)
Evolve IP Named A Top Technology Employer By The Philadelphia Business Journal
WAYNE, Pa. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that the Philadelphia Business Journal has named it one of the region's top technology employers. The listing of firms includes tech bellwethers such as SAP, CAI and Unisys, and also includes a number of Evolve IP's high-technology customers in the mid-Atlantic area including: iPipeline, RevZilla, Astea International and Anexinet.
Started in 2007, over the last decade Evolve IP has grown into one of the region's largest technology employers and now has associates located across the United States and around the world. From its beginning, the company has pioneered innovative cloud technologies and developed award-winning, proprietary products that have attracted the best and the brightest associates. Evolve IP continually nurtures their development and today the company's 240+ associates have more than 350 highly-valued industry certifications from over a dozen providers and technology groups including Six Sigma, VMware and Cisco.
"Congratulations to the many Evolve IP customers who were also ranked on this year's list of top technology employers. We're thrilled to be a part of such a vibrant tech community," said Guy Fardone, President and Founding Partner of Evolve IP.
Thomas J. Gravina, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder added, "True technology innovation, coupled with a responsibility to our customers, associates, and our community, have been the driving forces behind our success and we're looking forward to our continued growth both here in Philadelphia and across the globe."
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel, veterinary medicine and retail and to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more, are deployed by more than 1,400 commercial business accounts with a combined 150,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
