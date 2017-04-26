 
News By Tag
* Freight Payment
* Freight Audit
* Freight Invoice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Memphis
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

A3 Freight Payment Named Top 100 Logistics IT Provider

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Freight Payment
Freight Audit
Freight Invoice

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Memphis - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- For the second year in a row, A3 Freight Payment has been named a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine.

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2017. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

As Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics explains "Business leaders are struggling to balance the need for advance planning against the demands for supply chain agility, fewer inventory touches, and wrangling the complexity of omni-channel and e-commerce distribution regimes.  A3 Freight Payment continues to provide solutions to help meet those challenges, and that's why Inbound Logistics editors have recognized it as one of 2017's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers.

"Once again, our peers in the industry have acknowledged the value of our solutions to our customers," said Ross Harris, CEO of A3 Freight Payment. "It is one thing to know that you have a great product. It is another to have your own industry leaders recognize it."

About A3 Freight Payment

A3 Freight Payment serves the freight invoice audit and payment needs of large volume shippers from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. Its current customers span industry verticals including pharmaceuticals, retail, automotive, and industrial, to name just a few. A3 Freight Payment's process and platform has over five billion US dollar equivalent of freight invoices and payments per year in current capacity. For more information, visit http://www.a3freightpayment.com

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

Contact
Craig Cameron
***@a3freightpayment.com
End
Source:
Email:***@a3freightpayment.com Email Verified
Tags:Freight Payment, Freight Audit, Freight Invoice
Industry:Transportation
Location:Memphis - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
A3 Freight Payment PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share