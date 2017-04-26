A3 Freight Payment Named Top 100 Logistics IT Provider

Contact

-- For the second year in a row, A3 Freight Payment has been named abymagazine.Every April,editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2017. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.As Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics explains "Business leaders are struggling to balance the need for advance planning against the demands for supply chain agility, fewer inventory touches, and wrangling the complexity of omni-channel and e-commerce distribution regimes. A3 Freight Payment continues to provide solutions to help meet those challenges, and that's why Inbound Logistics editors have recognized it as one of 2017's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers."Once again, our peers in the industry have acknowledged the value of our solutions to our customers," said Ross Harris, CEO of A3 Freight Payment. "It is one thing to know that you have a great product. It is another to have your own industry leaders recognize it."A3 Freight Payment serves the freight invoice audit and payment needs of large volume shippers from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. Its current customers span industry verticals including pharmaceuticals, retail, automotive, and industrial, to name just a few. A3 Freight Payment's process and platform has over five billion US dollar equivalent of freight invoices and payments per year in current capacity. For more information, visitSince its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.