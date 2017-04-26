News By Tag
Display Signage Two Ways with New Label Holder for Metro® Shelving
The Data Strip® SuperGrip® Label Holder for Metro® Shelving protects pricing and category signs behind a clear covered face, and displays promotional signs in the integrated SuperGrip® sign holder. The covered face holds tickets up to 1-1/2" H and 44-1/4" L, while the sign holder displays 90-100 lb uncoated tag or index stock.
Designed for a secure fit on most standard Metro® wire shelves and constructed of black back PVC; additional lengths and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. View the product web page: Data Strip® SuperGrip® Label Holder for Metro® Shelving (https://www.ffr.com/
