ATEC Now Carries Latest in XRF Analyzer Technology
This new equipment from Thermo Scientific is offered by ATEC for both short and long-term rentals. ATEC works with clients to find the right rental length to match individual needs – and with low prices on top-quality products, ATEC makes testing across a variety of industries as painless and effective as possible. The Thermo Scientific Niton XL3t GOLDD+ XRF Analyzer is available for next-day shipping.
The Thermo Scientific Niton XL3t GOLDD+ XRF Analyzer services industries like mining and exploration, providing reliable, real-time data for sample and positive material identification, even for light elements that are difficult to evaluate. It can measure up to 10-times faster than conventional Si-PIN detectors, and is up to three-times more precise than competing silicon draft detectors (SDD). It's been ergonomically designed and provides instantaneous results, making it a suitable addition to ATEC's continuously growing fleet of test equipment. The N1iton XL3t GOLDD+ is available in Environmental, Mining and Consumer Goods modes.
"Our inventory of XRF Analyzers allows clients to efficiently and effectively conduct non-destructive analysis of tested materials," said Patrick Kennedy, Material Science Team Lead at Advanced Test Equipment Rentals. Kennedy is knowledgeable on the testing capacity of XRF Analyzers and related equipment, and is able to provide customers with the right test and measurement equipment options for their specific needs. "The XL3t GOLDD+ XRF Analyzer meets our standards for quality, and has already helped customers complete testing and uncover results they could trust," Kennedy said.
To rent the Thermo Scientific Niton XL3t GOLDD+ XRF Analyzer and receive next-day shipping, or inquire about XRF Analyzer pricing, visit www.atecorp.com.
About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals
Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), a leading high tech equipment rental company provides short and long-term rental solutions of testing, analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, powering, certifying, and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation, and compliance testing companies. ATEC is ISO-9001 certified, and ISO 17025 Accredited in calibration. Visit ATEC at www.atecorp.com.
