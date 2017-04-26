 
Texas Trust Awards GPISD Senior with $1,000 Scholarship

 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* Banks in Arlington TX
* Grand Prairie Scholarships
* Jemiah Williams

Industry:
* Banking

Location:
* Arlington - Texas - US

ARLINGTON, Texas - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas Trust has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Grand Prairie ISD student, Jemiah Williams.

Williams is a senior at Dubiski Career High School. She has been accepted at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she plans to study business with an emphasis on foreign policy and social issues. Her long-term professional goal is to become a lawyer and politician.

"We value education as the solid foundation on which bright futures are built. This scholarship is a small way we can help Jemiah achieve a brighter future," said Shelley Carlson, vice president of marketing for Texas Trust. "We wish her great success at Howard and in her professional endeavors following college."

Williams was selected for the scholarship by the school district.

About Texas Trust Credit Union
Texas Trust Credit Union was created in 1936 when a group of Chance Vought Aircraft Corporation employees pooled their savings so they could help each other achieve financial goals. Today, more than 84,500 members are served through checking and savings accounts; loans (personal, mortgage, auto, and small business); credit cards; insurance products; and investment services. Texas Trust Credit Union supports local students through its "Spirit Debit Rewards" program. With every eligible swipe of an SDR card, funds are donated to the school or district of the member's choosing. To date, Texas Trust has donated over $1.4 million since August 2011. Texas Trust serves members in Dallas, Tarrant, Henderson, Ellis, and Johnson counties through 17 locations in Mansfield, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, DeSoto, Hurst, and Athens. With assets of $1 billion, Texas Trust is one of the largest credit unions in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. For more information, visit http://www.TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu.

