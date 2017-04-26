 
News By Tag
* Ace Home Offer
* Real Estate
* Raphael Vargas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Ace Home Offer Launches New Website To Help Home Sellers

Ace Home Offer unveils new website design helping home sellers get fast offers for their properties
 
 
ace home offer - home page screenshot
ace home offer - home page screenshot
WASHINGTON - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The new user friendly site design launched by Ace Home Offer in April 2017 empowers homeowners to receive rapid cash offers for their properties, as-is.

The real estate investment company enables sellers to request an instant offer from a qualified home buyer. They can now receive an as-is cash offer in as little as 7 minutes. That requires no real estate agent commissions, no repairs to be made, and closings can happen in as little as 5 to 10 days.

The newly updated AceHomeOffer.com website provides the ability to either request an online quote from any mobile device, or to call in and speak with a live representative and local real estate expert. Ace currently buys homes in major markets in Florida, Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, DC. Properties are purchased in any condition, and even with non-performing tenant occupants.

The Ace team is led by CEO and founder Raphael Vargas, along with his partner and COO, Joe Dillon. Other in-house team members are financial and local real estate market experts in the areas which the company acquires homes. Raphael says, "We are very pleased with our website redesign and the simplicity it offers homeowners," and "whether you are facing foreclosure, have inherited a home, have incurred major repairs you can't afford to fix, have a beautiful new home and want to relocate, or you just want to see how much your home is worth today, I'd encourage you to visit our site or call. You might be surprised at how much cash you can get, and how easy it can be."

Find out more about the firm, their process, and check out the redesign online at https://www.AceHomeOffer.com or call 877-442-0555 for an instant offer.

Contact
Ace Home Offer
***@acehomeoffer.com
End
Source:Ace Home Offer
Email:***@acehomeoffer.com
Tags:Ace Home Offer, Real Estate, Raphael Vargas
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G-Code Magazine News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share