Ace Home Offer Launches New Website To Help Home Sellers
Ace Home Offer unveils new website design helping home sellers get fast offers for their properties
The real estate investment company enables sellers to request an instant offer from a qualified home buyer. They can now receive an as-is cash offer in as little as 7 minutes. That requires no real estate agent commissions, no repairs to be made, and closings can happen in as little as 5 to 10 days.
The newly updated AceHomeOffer.com website provides the ability to either request an online quote from any mobile device, or to call in and speak with a live representative and local real estate expert. Ace currently buys homes in major markets in Florida, Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, DC. Properties are purchased in any condition, and even with non-performing tenant occupants.
The Ace team is led by CEO and founder Raphael Vargas, along with his partner and COO, Joe Dillon. Other in-house team members are financial and local real estate market experts in the areas which the company acquires homes. Raphael says, "We are very pleased with our website redesign and the simplicity it offers homeowners,"
Find out more about the firm, their process, and check out the redesign online at https://www.AceHomeOffer.com or call 877-442-0555 for an instant offer.
