FairLaw Firm Files Class Action Against Direct Airline Services, Inc. and Oasis Outsourcing, Inc
FairLaw Firm's attorney, Brian H. Pollock, filed a class action lawsuit against Direct Airline Services and Oasis Outsourcing for allegedly not paying a Living Wage to their hourly employees at the Miami International Airport.
In this putative collective action lawsuit, the hourly employees allege that Direct Airline Services, Inc. and Oasis Oursourcing, Inc., violated, and continue to violate, the Section 2-8.9 of the MIami-Dade County Code, by failing to properly compensate them at the full Loiving Wage rate of $15.52 per hour.
Azor, et. al v. Direct Airline Services, Inc. and Oasis Outsourcing, Inc. (Miami-Dade Circuit Court Case Number: 17-007921 CA 01), was filed in the Eleventh Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, Florida. The presiding judge is Judge Lisa Walsh. The FairLaw Firm and Friedman, Rodman, & Frank intend to ask Judge Walsj to certify the case as a "Class Action" so that they can proceed on behalf of other hourly employees worked for the Defendants at the Miami International Airport and who were subject to the same pay practices.
FairLaw Firm overtime attorney Brian H. Pollock (http://www.fairlawattorney.com) along with Ronald D. Rodman and Elizabeth Estrada (http://www.floridainjurylawyer.pro) are representing the hourly airport employees in an effort to recover the remainder of the Living Wage owed to them. According to a Section 2-8.9 of the Miami-Dade Code, Plaintiffs seek to recover the remainder of the hourly Living Wage owed to them, plus a penalty of $500 per week for each employee who was underoaid, plus their attorneys' fees and costs.
All hourly employees who currently work for and/or who used to work for Direct Airline Services, Inc. and/or Oasis Outsourcing, Inc. at the Miami International Airport within the two (2) years and who were not paid proper Living Wages are eligible to join the case. For more information about Azor, et. al v. Direct Airline Services, Inc. and Oasis Outsourcing, Inc., or to join the case, please contact the FairLaw Firm at (305) 230-4884 or visit http://www.fairlawattorney.com or Friedman Rodman & Frank at (305) 448-8585 or visit http://www.floridainjurylawyer.pro
Contact
Brian H. Pollock, Esq., FairLaw Firm
***@fairlawattorney.com
