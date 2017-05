FairLaw Firm's attorney, Brian H. Pollock, filed a class action lawsuit against Direct Airline Services and Oasis Outsourcing for allegedly not paying a Living Wage to their hourly employees at the Miami International Airport.

--, a lawsuit involving allegations of unpaid Living Wages in violation of Section 2-8.9 of the MIami-Dade County Code, has been filed as a class action in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County. The Plaintiffs in this action, represented by Brian Pollock of FairLaw Firm, Ronald Rodman and Elizabeth Estrada of Friedman, Rodman & Frank, are hourly employees who claim that they did not receive the proper Living Wage of $15.52 per hour because their employers improperly deducted money from their pay for participating in their employers' Health Benefit Plan, even though they specifically declined / rejected this participation in writing.In this putative collective action lawsuit, theallege thatviolated, and continue to violate, the Section 2-8.9 of the MIami-Dade County Code, by failing to properly compensate them at the full Loiving Wage rate of $15.52 per hour.(Miami-Dade Circuit Court Case Number: 17-007921 CA 01), was filed in the Eleventh Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, Florida. The presiding judge is Judge Lisa Walsh. The FairLaw Firm and Friedman, Rodman, & Frank intend to ask Judge Walsj to certify the case as a "Class Action" so that they can proceed on behalf of other hourly employees worked for the Defendants at the Miami International Airport and who were subject to the same pay practices.FairLaw Firm overtime attorney Brian H. Pollock ( http://www.fairlawattorney.com ) along with Ronald D. Rodman and Elizabeth Estrada ( http://www.floridainjurylawyer.pro ) are representing thein an effort to recover the remainder of the Living Wage owed to them. According to a Section 2-8.9 of the Miami-Dade Code, Plaintiffs seek to recover the remainder of the hourly Living Wage owed to them, plus a penalty of $500 per week for each employee who was underoaid, plus their attorneys' fees and costs.Allwho currently work for and/or who used to work forand/orwithin the two (2) years and who were not paid proper Living Wages are eligible to join the case. For more information about, or to join the case, please contact theat (305) 230-4884 or visit http://www.fairlawattorney.com orat (305) 448-8585 or visit http://www.floridainjurylawyer.pro