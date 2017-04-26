News By Tag
* Cpg
* CIMdata
* Innovation
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Procter & Gamble Executive to Keynote at CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Workshop
Mark Meili's presentation will consider the technical skills and capabilities required to change the way in which we work.
In-silico is a term that describes science done on a computer as opposed to the more traditional in-vivo or physically-based experimentation. Innovation is being, and will increasingly be, driven by a combination of simulation and data analytics. The quality and quantity of engineering and science that can already be done using simulation is simply amazing. The scope, however, is not well understood by many technical leaders, much less their business partners. As systems continue to increase in complexity, physical prototypes of the entire systems are too expensive and time consuming to use for most technical learning. Purposeful interventions in systems understanding and simulation are needed. In his keynote address, "Simulation Led Innovation – The promise, the pitfalls, and business imperative for ever better products and business execution," Mr. Meili will talk about the technical skills and capabilities required to change the way we work. He will also discuss the need for this way of working to be a stated business strategy in order to be successful.
CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation Workshop, is the must-attend event for industrial organizations and solution providers interested in learning more about model-driven engineering strategies and the solutions that will enable on-going product and manufacturing innovation to create competitive advantage, minimize total lifecycle costs, and drive top-line revenue growth. It will provide attendees with independent experiences from industrial companies and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and critical relationships germinate and take root.
CIMdata's thought-leadership team of Don Tolle, Dr. Keith Meintjes, Dr. Ken Versprille, Dr. Suna Polat, and Frank Popielas, will be on hand in Chicago to facilitate the workshop and associated discussions.
For more information visit http://www.cimdata.com/
About Mark Meili
Mark A. Meili is Director of Modeling and Simulation for Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio. Over his career, he has held a variety of technical and management positions in both R&D and Product Supply Engineering. His current role spans technical work processes from research to commercialization to supply chain operation. Mark has been both a practitioner and champion of first principles, understanding the need to reduce risk and enable robust technical decision-making throughout his 30-year career. Mark received bachelor of science degrees from Kansas State University, one in Mechanical Engineering and one in Grain Science.
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Contact
CIMdata, INC.
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse