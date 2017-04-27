Country(s)
CloudPay Named Finalist for Global Payroll Supplier of the Year
CloudPay's market-leading payroll solution is nominated for Global Payroll Supplier of the Year and Global Transformation Project of the Year awards.
NEW YORK - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- CloudPay, a leading provider of a managed global payroll solution to multinational organizations, today announced that it has been shortlisted for the Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award presented by the Global Payroll Association.
The Payroll World Awards program, now in its eighth year, recognizes high-performing organizations and individuals in the global payroll industry. In 2016, CloudPay was awarded the Global Payroll Software Supplier of the Year, reinforcing CloudPay's position as the innovator in the payroll landscape. That award was bestowed by a judging panel of top payroll experts hailing from Starbucks, Barclays Bank, Morgan Stanley, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Since winning that award, CloudPay launched new features focused on helping organizations better automate payroll and benchmark their global payroll processes and timelines against those of other multinational organizations.
"We strongly believe that multinational organizations are ready for a single, unified payroll solution that can provide exceptional services across the globe. That's why this nomination is a real honor, and it supports our investment in building a powerful payroll solution," said Paul Bartlett, CEO of CloudPay. "We congratulate our fellow 2017 nominees, and wish them the best of luck."
This year's Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award will focus on integration capabilities, service quality, and innovation, while the Global Transformation Project of the Year award will evaluate the effectiveness of payroll implementation across an organization and ROI associated with such a global payroll implementation. The winners will be determined by a panel of payroll experts hailing from leading global companies such as Deloitte, The Hackett Group, State Street Bank, and KPMG.
About CloudPay
CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified SaaS solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to over 2,400 multinational entities. CloudPay's solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 120+ countries in more than twenty-five languages. For more information visit www.cloudpay.net
