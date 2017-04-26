News By Tag
Michael Saunders & Company Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Its Anna Maria Island Office
"The Anna Maria office and the area it serves is near and dear to my heart – being located just minutes from the family cottage on the northern edge of Longboat Key where I grew up," said Michael Saunders & Company Founder & CEO Michael Saunders. "In just one short year, these agents have formed a passionate and talented team that has increased our brand strength and service to buyers and sellers in Manatee County."
For Managing Broker Linda Formella, the addition of the Anna Maria Island office, joining with West Bradenton and IMG Academy, has created a powerhouse trio to better serve the region.
"The three offices I manage are perfectly positioned as phenomenal collaborators to offer exceptional service to our customers," said Formella. "For example, a buyer may start out in our West Bradenton office asking about homes on the riverfront, but may eventually end up on the island. Or families at IMG Academy may be looking to establish a more permanent base and want to consider off-campus housing near the beach or an established single-home family community. The office on Anna Maria Island was the final piece to that puzzle, and we are thrilled with its growth."
The office has seen a steady stream of traffic during its first year, and the addition of 11 team members has added a wealth of local and global knowledge. Agents and staff are involved with the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce, as well as events such as the Bay Fest and the Trail of Treats. They have also participated in the Michael Saunders & Company Foundation to provide funds back to the local community.
"While we have always had the capability to represent buyers and sellers on Anna Maria through our West Bradenton location, the addition of the boutique office in the center of the community has been an exciting enhancement for our team and part of our long-term commitment to provide real estate services on the island," said Drayton Saunders, President of Michael Saunders. "The company's 25 percent increase in sales in one year is a testament to the commitment and passion of the new team and its leadership."
To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
