Simultaneous Heterologous Gene Expression in Bacillus megaterium: Vector p3STOP1623-2RBShp

MoBiTec provides a wide range of useful vectors for the Bacillus megaterium system, including a vector with two ribosome binding sites (2RBS) for simultaneous dual expression.
 
 
Electron microscope image of Bacillus megaterium
Electron microscope image of Bacillus megaterium
 
Tags:
Gene Expression
Protein Production
Bacillus Expression System

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Göttingen - Lower Saxony - Germany

Subject:
Products

GöTTINGEN, Germany - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Optimized high performance (hp) vectors for Bacillus megaterium

• Vector p3STOP1623-2RBShp is the only vector worldwide suitable for simultaneous dual expression of heterologous genes in B. megaterium!

• With the hp-vector family yields up to 10-fold higher compared to the basic plasmids are possible. All plasmids have established multiple cloning sites (MCS) for versatile cloning. Furthermore, MoBiTec offers vectors encoding C- or N-terminal His-tags for easy purification. The protein secretion with LipA or YocH signal peptides is up to 9-fold increased. Induction of protein expression of all vectors is achieved by the tightly regulated and efficiently inducible xylose operon.

Versatile system with a wide range of vectors

• The B. megaterium expression system provides a versatile and easy-to-handle tool for stable and high-yield protein production, both small- and large-scale. B. megaterium has proven to be an excellent alternative host to E. coli for heterologous gene expression. Unlike other bacilli strains, proteolytic degradation by external alkaline proteases is avoided. In addition, there are no endotoxins found in the cell wall.

Features

• Vector p3STOP1623-2RBShp with two ribosome binding sites (2RBS) for simultaneous dual expression available
• High performance vectors with optimized sequences
• Protein yield up to 10 times enhanced compared to protein expression with basic plasmid
• Plasmids with established MCS
• Encoding C- or N-terminal His-tag for versatile purification (native, 6xHis-tag)
• Secretion with LipA or YocH signal peptide up to 9-fold increased
• Selection of select host strains available

• Vectors and strains licensable for commercial usage

For details like vector maps, sequences, and manual please see:

http://www.mobitec.com/cms/products/bio/04_vector_sys/b_m...

Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.de
