News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Just some of the reasons to visit Mykonos in Summer 2017
Known all over the world as the ultimate summer destination, the island of Mykonos offers visitors the opportunity to experience all the beauty of a quintessential Greek island alongside world class nightlife and dining, along with the mesmerizing wonders of Mykonos Town. Beginning with the latter, Mykonos Town's maze of alleyways filled with world class boutiques and quaint little cafes is the perfect place to while away the hours wondering through the countless little alleyways, and becoming a part of Greek island life. Come night time, Mykonos Town changes its face completely, where the quaint sights and sounds of the day are replaced by an entirely different energy, charged with excitement. Offering a myriad of incredible bars, dining spots and the ultimate opportunity to people watch, Mykonos Town at night is simply marvelous.
But that's not all that Mykonos has to offer. Indeed, quaint villages, astounding arid landscapes and incredible golden beaches with shimmering crystal clear waters also draw people from all over the world. Offering many beaches, the one more stunning than the next, this is an island that takes beach life incredibly seriously. From beaches offering private cabanas, champagne and all day fine-dining through to quieter coves where the only sound is the sound of the wind and the sea, Mykonos has a beach to suit absolutely all tastes.
For travelers looking for the perfect location in Mykonos Town, the Fresh boutique hotel in Mykonos Town offers incredibly well conceived budget accommodation in Mykonos. Offering guests the opportunity to soak up the ambience of Mykonos Town combined with comfort and an overriding sense of aesthetics, the Fresh boutique hotel, with its exemplary Mykonos rooms, simply cannot be beat. Light and airy, comfortable and in keeping with the essence of the island, they provide guests with the best of both worlds: close proximity to the wonders of Mykonos Town along with absolute peace and quiet.
The icing on the cake of this wonderful property, namely the on-site "Kalita" Greek fusion bar restaurant in Mykonos invites guests to travel on an incredible culinary journey of Greek aromas and flavours, which along with its fantastic list of expertly made cocktails, has guests and visitors alike returning time after time.
Visit http://www.hotelfreshmykonos.com for details
Contact
Fresh Boutique Hotel
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse