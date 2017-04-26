A View From The Cloud - a salon of art, innovation and conversation at United Nations Church Center

End

-- Coinciding with Creative Tech Week NYC, A View From The Cloud will bring together innovators from across fields and the general public to examine the role of art and technology in sharpening how we see the world, and creating solutions to help achieve humanitarian objectives and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The salon will take place May 17, 3:00 - 6:00 pm at the United Nations Church Center, 777 UN Plaza, (44th Street between 1st and 2nd Ave) 2nd Floor, New York. RSVP is required.Presenters include MIT Neuroscientist Dr. Emile Bruneau; Astronaut, Nicole Stott; humanoid robot Bina 48 and Bruce Duncan Terasem Foundation Managing Director; Paula DiPerna, strategic global environmental and philanthropic policy advisor; United Nations Peacekeeping, Department of Field Support, Eduardo Artigas; Kristin Gutekunst, Executive Producer UN Virtual Reality, New Media & Immersive Content; Directors and educators from various international academic institutions, and UN agencies.The program takes place within a setting of visual and performing arts: Shahzia Sikander, Richard Mosse, AES+F, Michael Najjar, Federico Solmi, Claire Jervert, Elias Crespin and Jacopo Baboni-Schilingi, Kate Specter, Ragin Wenk-Wolff, astronaut Nicole Stott. Creative Director and curator of the program is Nina Colosi, Founder and Creative Director of Streaming Museum, with invited curatorial advisors Nina Zaretskaya, Founder of TV Gallery Moscow, Sherry Dobbin, former Director of Times Square Arts, and Joel Chadabe, Founder of Ear to the Earth.A View From the Cloud is inspired by the 'overview effect'—astronauts' transformative experience of society's interdependence, as a result of seeing the earth in space. AVFTC connects rare insights with practical solutions and individuals and organizations working to achieve them in diverse fields.Co-produced by Streaming Museum and World Council of Peoples for the United Nations, A View From The Cloud is a multi-year globally touring project that was introduced at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza - "the Gateway to the United Nations", in September 2015. Hundreds attended a program that included the film Planetary, art, and presentations by UN Assistant Secretary General on Climate Change Janos Pasztor and Astronaut Ron Garan. Since then, the exhibition and public programs have toured to Kvinesdal, Helsinki, and Miami, with programs planned for international cities.For InformationRSVP by May 10 to RSVP@streamingmuseum.org