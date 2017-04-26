Europe Sintering Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

End

This Transparency Market Research report examines the ASEAN flexible packaging market for the forecast period 2016-2024. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights pertaining to various segments of the ASEAN flexible packaging market.

The report begins with an overview of the ASEAN flexible packaging market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue, followed by TMR's analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the ASEAN market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report.

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by material type, and end use has been assimilated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the ASEAN revenue generated by the sales of flexible packaging market. TMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side as well as the dynamics of flexible packaging market.

TMR not only conduct forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluate the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into five key sections on the basis of product type, layer type, material type, end use and region. The report analyses the ASEAN flexible packaging market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume ('000 MT).

Another vital feature of this report is the analysis of the flexible packaging market by region, material type, layer type and end use; and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the ASEAN flexible packaging market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the flexible packaging market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the ASEAN flexible packaging market.

In the final section of the report, flexible packaging market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services of flexible packaging market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players in the ASEAN flexible packaging market.

Some of the key players in ASEAN flexible packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH and AR Packaging Group.