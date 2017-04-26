 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Jewelry
* Lifestyle
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Montreal
  Quebec
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Father's Day Sale: 25% Off At "The Steel Shop"

Father's Day Sale at "The Steel Shop": Avail 25% Discount Store-Wide with Coupon Code – FATHER25X
 
 
The Steel Shop
The Steel Shop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fashion
Jewelry
Lifestyle

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Montreal - Quebec - Canada

Subject:
Deals

MONTREAL, Quebec - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- "The Steel Shop" has announced yet another exciting offer with the name Father's Day Sale that offers flat 25% discount storewide with the coupon code: FATHER25X. This offer will expire on 18 June 2017, so you have over one and a half months to make use of this fantastic offer.

This Father's Day is going to full of fun, excitement and happiness for all. If you've been thinking about gifting your father a stunning bracelet, you won't get any better time than this Father's Day. All prices are down now thanks to the storewide discount, so you can purchase as many beautiful pieces of jewelry as you can yet save a good sum of money. This is truly an admirable step by the company, which shows their genuine care for their customers. There is already a great collection of trendy and striking necklaces, bangles, rings, tie clips, pendants, bracelets etc. in stock and it's getting updated every week. Avail the flat 25% off with a smile on your face.

Each The Steel Shop product is a unique combination of master craftsmanship and superior quality. There's no shortage of online jewelry stores today, but The Steel Shop is unique and special due to their stand-out designs and unbelievably affordable price range. The jewelry items are made of the finest grade stainless steel 316L and are thoughtfully designed to give you a touch of beauty and personality. Every product meets the latest fashion needs and will stay with you for a lifetime, so you will love your purchase. The frequent discount offers by the store add to their customer friendliness. All the products are excellent both look-wise and quality-wise. Rates are reasonable too, which is why The Steel Shop is one of the most-preferred fashion stores for the youth in Montreal.

To explore more about the company and their products, please visit their website: http://www.thesteelshop.com/

Contact
The Steel Shop
1(888) 590-6630
info@thesteelshop.com
End
Source:The Steel Shop
Email:***@thesteelshop.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Content Publisher PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share